McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has explained why the team is selling its 2027 Formula 1 car before it even races.

The British outfit will auction its MCL41 F1 car that will contest the 2027 season with Sotheby’s after the 2026 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. This will include a chassis used by either Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, along with a 2027-specification Mercedes power unit.

The auction will take place on 9 December, three days after the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

It is not the first time McLaren has sold one of its F1 cars before it even raced.

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At the end of the 2025 season, McLaren auctioned its 2026 MCL40 challenger for £8,753,787. It was a historic moment, marking the first time an F1 car had been sold before it had completed a race.

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Brown was asked about McLaren’s thinking behind its approach to selling its cars in Friday’s press conference at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“The other alternative is you leave them all on shelves under wraps, which is a shame,” Brown said. “We have a great automotive business, we have a very passionate fan base, and we have a certain part of our fan base that has a passion to collect cars.

“I'm a car collector, drive cars, and so last year with Sotheby's we sold 26 cars, and someone had the ability to kind of come on the journey, watch their car race, win some races.

“And so we're going to do that once a year at least. That's our intention. We have a nice business. We've done 35 track cars of our Le Mans car, so for us it's about experiential opportunities for those fans of ours that are in a privileged position to be able to own Formula 1 cars.

Zak Brown explained McLaren's thinking

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“Otherwise, we make four or five cars a year and they end up stacking up on a shelf, and that's no good for anybody.”

As well as getting the car, the winning bidder will be invited to McLaren’s 2027 season launch event, the Monaco Grand Prix, the Le Mans 24 Hours, and the Indianapolis 500, and receive hospitality access at two grands prix.