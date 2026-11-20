Red Bull has explained Max Verstappen’s lack of running during second practice at Formula 1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Despite a lack of running in a washed out FP1, Verstappen spent most of the second hour of practice in the back of the Red Bull garage.

Verstappen completed the fewest laps of anyone in FP2 with just nine tours of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit and ended up an unrepresentative 13th in the timesheet.

The four-time world champion complained about a potential engine problem in his Red Bull and was also heard complaining that the car was “not good” and had the “same” issues as he reported in Brazil last time out.

Verstappen completed just nine laps in FP2

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Verstappen’s lack of running was put down to Red Bull’s planned run programme, which did not feature the wet tyre.

“On Max's side, we didn't plan to run on the wet tyre which is why we kept Max in the garage,” Red Bull technical director Pierre Wache said.

“As the track dried we decided to run him on the Inter but the red flag came which gave us even less running for him. He struggled with the car balance, so there is work to do there overnight.”

Verstappen felt there was little value in going out given the forecast suggests the rest of the weekend will be dry.

"The conditions weren’t really representative with the weekend looking dry, so there wasn’t much value in running today,” the Dutchman explained.

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“We only did a couple of laps to see where the car was at and identify a few areas to focus on tomorrow, but overall it was a pretty unproductive day because of the weather.

“With only one practice session left before qualifying, it’s important that we have a good one and optimise everything we can."

Verstappen’s team-mate Isack Hadjar ended up fourth-fastest behind Mercedes’ George Russell, Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.