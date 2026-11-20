McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has confirmed Formula 1 has an “agreement in principle” to return to V8 engines from 2030.

Ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem teased the possibility of V8 engines returning in a social media post captioned: “You spoke, we listened. V8s coming soon.”

The FIA itself published graphics on social media suggesting an agreement had been reached but the posts were quickly deleted, prompting confusion as to what was going on as no formal announcement was made.

Speaking in Las Vegas on Thursday, Brown confirmed that the relevant stakeholders have indeed reached a broad agreement to return to V8 engines.

Zak Brown confirmed teams have an "agreement in principle"

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“There's an agreement in principle. I think everyone is very, very excited. I think now it's about kind of dotting the i's and crossing the t’s,” Brown said.

“If you look at what the FIA has done, they've announced full-time stewards. So, they are very proactive, they move quick, they do what they say they're going to do. I think the sport's never been healthier. I think the competition is amazing.

“I've got a lot of confidence in the future of the sport. Where it is today is great. I'm excited for the new engines, I think everyone will be. But I think there's a lot more also going on to continue to evolve the sport. I think between the FIA and Formula 1, they're doing a great job.”

Alpine executive advisor and de facto team principal Flavio Briatore echoed Brown’s comments.

“I completely agree. We have the agreement, basically. It's not signed, but it looks like everybody's agreed to 2030 V8s, and I'm very happy,” he said.

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“I think it's the right way to go. We need an engine with a lot of noise, and a simple engine, and we need to be racing with that because, in the end, I believe the best for the spectator, for everybody is a very simple engine, a lot of noise. Maybe have some KERS or stuff like that, nothing major like we have now.”

Cadillac postpones in-house F1 engine plans

Cadillac, meanwhile, is set to delay the introduction of its planned in-house power unit by a year to tie in with the arrival of the V8 in 2030.

The American outfit initially aimed to run its own General Motors power unit in 2029 but CEO Dan Towriss revealed those plans, which were originally based on the next engine regulations not coming until 2031, have been shelved.

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Cadillac is changing its engine plans © XPB Images

“We would remain a customer of Ferrari through 2029 and bring the Cadillac power unit online in 2030 with the V8,” Towriss said.

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“I think we're glad to see really the series coming together under the leadership of the FIA to set that direction for a V8 in 2030. We're super happy with that.”

Towriss went on to explain: “For a period of time, we're working on both. So they've already got a V6 base to build off of and then we’re working towards the V8.

"There are a number of designs that are in motion now, so there's a lot of good foundation for what we're trying to build and the direction we're headed in."