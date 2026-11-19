Lewis Hamilton has revealed he has brought his PlayStation to Formula 1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix so that he can play Grand Theft Auto VI.

After more than a decade since the last Grand Theft Auto game was released in 2013, Rockstar Games’ eagerly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI launched on Thursday on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

The excitement for the much-hyped game has even spread to the F1 paddock, with seven-time world champion Hamilton admitting he will be playing it over the weekend in Las Vegas.

“I do have my PlayStation here with me, so I am excited to get it,” the 41-year-old Ferrari driver told media in Las Vegas. “It’s been the most anticipated game ever.”

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Last year, Hamilton quipped that he was ready to "cancel all my work" for the long-awaited game.

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One of F1’s younger stars, Lando Norris, admitted he won’t be playing GTA 6. He also said he was banned from playing the hugely popular open-world action-adventure franchise when he was a child.

"I never really ever played GTA V, maybe a few times. I mean, it's a cool game and I enjoy it. I watch other people playing and stuff like that. But yeah, not my cup of tea,” the 2025 world champion said.

"I would love to, but I wasn't allowed to play it when I was younger. I wasn't allowed. So when we would go on a school trip and I could nick someone else's PSP or something, it was the best trip of my life because I could finally get to play it.

"But I never grew up playing it when I was at home. I never really played it when I was older, therefore. So it's never been my thing. But I know a lot of people around the world are playing it right now. So maybe my mind changes. But for now, it's a no.”

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Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll said he would “probably fire it up at some point for sure”, but Cadillac’s Valtteri Bottas said he has better things to be doing than playing video games.

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"Not my plan. I think there's better things to do out there. You know, the outside world is quite beautiful. It's quite nice going outside,” the Finn said.