Lando Norris has joked he “found the limit of a champagne bottle” as he reflected on his mishap during the Formula 1 podium celebrations after the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver turned in a superb drive to convert pole position into victory during a rain-affected race in Brazil, only for things to go pear-shaped when he stepped onto the podium.

First, Norris’ trademark post-victory celebration went wrong when he smashed his champagne bottle as he slammed it down on the floor. The 2025 world champion then walked directly into sparklers on the podium.

“That was the hardest part of the weekend," the Briton quipped ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix when asked if he plans to change his podium celebration. "I guess you'll find out on Sunday if I'm on the top step.

Lando Norris smashes his champagne podium on the Brazil podium

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean, I never do that if I'm not first. So I need to try to win another race for you guys to find out. But for the first time in my career, I found the limit of a champagne bottle. So I'm happy I finally managed to find it.”

Fans were left concerned about Norris’ wellbeing after sparks appeared to hit him directly in the face, but he downplayed the incident and saw the funny side.

"I did also walk into the sparks, which didn't help. But that was fine. I barely noticed it. I just kind of felt my ear was pretty hot, but it didn't burn me or anything," he said.

"So yeah, not my finest couple of seconds, but also one for the memory books down the road. So I saved a little bit of the bottle. There's probably still some up on the podium in Brazil, but yeah, you'll find out when I next win.”

Norris sits sixth in the championship and is just 16 points behind third-placed George Russell heading into the final three races of the 2026 season.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Norris is looking to secure back-to-back wins for the second time this season

Assessing McLaren’s chances of making it back-to-back wins in Las Vegas, Norris said: “When there's an opportunity, I think in terms of dry pace, we weren't quite at the level of the Mercedes in Brazil.

"What we've seen a lot of lately is every weekend it seems to change. One weekend Ferrari can be the quickest, the next weekend it can be Mercedes, Red Bull.

“I wouldn't say we're ever quite in a position where we can say we're the best, but we're certainly getting a lot closer. We were very close in Brazil, but the wet conditions and the difficult conditions certainly allowed me to get a little bit more out of it, even up the order a little bit more.

“So if it's a similar weekend, then maybe. But the team are working very hard, so I'm optimistic we can have a good result and we can still be in the fight, and that's how I go.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT