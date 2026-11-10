David Coulthard’s urgent plea to Lando Norris after taking firework to the face on Brazil GP podium

David Coulthard has warned that Lando Norris risks serious injury after the McLaren driver endured two frightening moments during his Brazil Grand Prix celebrations

Norris holds all that was left of the champagne bottle
Norris holds all that was left of the champagne bottle

Former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard has urged Lando Norris to reconsider his trademark podium celebration following a chaotic end to the Brazil Grand Prix.

Norris' celebrations at Interlagos were overshadowed by two incidents, with the McLaren driver struck in the face by a firework and his champagne bottle shattering during the podium ceremony.

Despite praising Norris' performance, Coulthard raised concerns about the dangers of repeatedly striking a glass champagne bottle against the podium, warning that the Briton could seriously injure himself.

Norris later explained that champagne had been sprayed into his eyes, leaving him unable to see where he was going when he walked into the podium's pyrotechnic display.

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The McLaren driver was struck by sparks around the side of his face and ear but escaped injury, despite the incident coming moments after his champagne bottle shattered against the podium floor.

Speaking on the Up To Speed podcast, Coulthard questioned why Norris continued the celebration despite the risks involved.

“The obvious one is Lando, absolutely brilliant,” Coulthard said.

“Although we have to address right at the top, he's got to stop doing the same thing and expecting a different outcome.

“Banging the bottle, like… Right here, kids, banging glass on anything is not a good idea. You teach your smallest of children don't do that, and yet he continues to do it.

Lando Norris smashes his champagne podium on the Brazil podium
Lando Norris smashes his champagne podium on the Brazil podium

“He's very lucky, in all seriousness, he hasn't, like, gashed his hand and, you know, FIA obviously need to have a little look at the podium to do a little sense check on anything that could sparkle its way into the eye of a driver.”

Will Buxton agreed that Norris had produced an impressive performance, praising both the driver and McLaren's strategic decisions.

“I thought it was a brilliant drive from Lando. McLaren’s strategy team got the calls absolutely right,” Buxton said.

“He weathered the weather perfectly, and yeah, just an absolutely phenomenal drive.

“You've already pointed to his difficulties on the podium. I like his champagne – I don't like it smashing. But he's done it for years.”

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F1
Lando Norris
David Coulthard

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