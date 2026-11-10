F1 delivers update on Qatar and Abu Dhabi GPs as Imola ruled out

Formula 1 has reiterated its commitment to racing in Qatar and Abu Dhabi despite previously considering an alternative venue

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix start 2025
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix start 2025
© XPB Images

Formula 1 has confirmed that Imola has been ruled out as a potential replacement for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with the championship still planning to conclude its 2026 season in the Middle East.

The Italian circuit had been considered as a contingency option should F1 decide against travelling to the region for the final races of the campaign.

However, F1 has now informed Imola's organisers and the teams that the venue will not be required, with the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix remaining on the calendar as planned.

"Imola was only an option in the event we made a decision not to go to the Middle East at the end of the season and would have taken place on the Abu Dhabi weekend," an F1 spokesperson said.

Imola
Imola
© XPB Images

"We have constantly said the Middle East was the plan, so none of this is really news or should be a surprise.

"We cannot let Imola wait indefinitely. Therefore, we have informed them today that we will not require them at the end of the season."

F1 also stressed that there have been no recent developments in Qatar or Abu Dhabi that would warrant a change to its existing plans.

The championship pointed to current travel advice, valid travel insurance and the continued staging of major events in the region as reasons for maintaining its schedule.

“Nothing has negatively developed in the region and specifically in Qatar and Abu Dhabi in recent months,” the spokesperson added. 

Lusail circuit, Qatar.
Lusail circuit, Qatar.
© Gold and Goose

“Travel advice still allows travel, travel insurance is valid, events are taking place (eg Moto GP last weekend in Qatar), and business has returned to a normal level in both countries, and the teams are all supportive of concluding the season as planned.

“If the situation develops negatively in the coming weeks before the events in the Middle East, we will not hesitate to do the right thing, and the safety of everyone will always be the priority.”

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