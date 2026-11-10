Esteban Ocon releases fresh statement amid uncertainty over F1 future

Esteban Ocon has spoken out again following his Haas departure, with the Frenchman currently without a seat for the 2027 Formula 1 season.

Esteban Ocon
Esteban Ocon
© XPB Images

Esteban Ocon has released a new statement thanking fans and colleagues for their support following his sudden departure from Haas during the Mexico City Grand Prix weekend.

The Frenchman was unexpectedly dropped by the American outfit ahead of final practice in Mexico, with reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa replacing him for the remainder of the weekend.

Haas subsequently confirmed that Ocon would not return to the team's race seat for the remainder of the 2026 Formula 1 season, bringing his time with the squad to an abrupt end.

The 30-year-old, who is currently without a seat for 2027, has now issued another statement on social media expressing his gratitude for the messages he has received.

Esteban Ocon's sticker is removed from the Haas garage
Esteban Ocon's sticker is removed from the Haas garage

His statement reads, "Hi everyone, I wanted to say a heartfelt thank you for all your messages. Your support means a great deal to me.

"To the fans, colleagues and former colleagues who have taken the time to reach out as well, I'm truly grateful.

"My love for this sport remains as strong as ever, and I'm grateful to share that passion with so many of you.

"Thank you for your kindness and encouragement."

Ocon's latest message follows an earlier statement in which he denied allegations of a physical altercation following a disagreement during the Mexico City Grand Prix weekend.

Ocon was dropped by Haas without explanation
Ocon was dropped by Haas without explanation

The reason behind his exit from the team still remains a mystery, as Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu has declined to reveal the full circumstances behind the decision.

However, before his early exit from Haas, Ocon had already been informed that he would not be retained for the 2027 Formula 1 season and would be replaced by Rafael Camara.

The Brazilian driver made his debut as a Formula 1 driver at his home Grand Prix at Interlagos on the weekend, as he became the latest replacement driver in Ocon’s car, and finished his first race for Haas in 20th.

Despite his uncertain future, Ocon has previously insisted that he remains determined to continue competing in Formula 1.

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Esteban Ocon
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