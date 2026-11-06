F1 debutant Rafael Camara penalised for ‘dangerous’ Charles Leclerc incident

Rafael Camara caused a "clearly dangerous" incident with Charles Leclerc on his F1 debut in Brazil.

Rafael Camara was in trouble with the stewards on his first proper day as an F1 driver
Rafael Camara was in trouble with the stewards on his first proper day as an F1 driver

Formula 1 debutant Rafael Camara has received a reprimand for a “clearly dangerous” incident with Charles Leclerc on his first day as a grand prix driver. 

Camara, who has been drafted in to replace the axed Esteban Ocon for an earlier-than-expected F1 debut at his home Sao Paulo Grand Prix, impeded Ferrari’s Leclerc during second practice on Friday. 

The stewards investigated the incident and issued a warning to Camara, who they deemed had caused a dangerous situation by blocking Leclerc at one of the fastest sections of the Interlagos circuit on the run up the hill that leads onto the main straight. 

“Car 51 [Camara] was warned multiple times that car 16 [Leclerc] was arriving on a fast lap. Yet, Car 51 was weaving and moving well into the racing line,” the stewards explained in their verdict. 

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

“Car 16 had to take evasive action to avoid a collision by moving to the right, with a significant amount of the car off the track. The situation that was created was clearly dangerous and car 51 should have taken more care to avoid impeding car 16.

“While the typical penalty for impeding in a free practice session is a warning, in this instance, we are of the view that a reprimand is warranted.”

Camara ended up eight-tenths slower than Haas team-mate Ollie Bearman in FP1 but cut his deficit to half a second in FP2. 

“It’s been a really nice weekend so far, really special,” said Camara. “Going into FP1 was getting a bit more emotional, with the intensity of the crowd in front of you and fans getting excited. 

“Once you get into the car, and you start driving, it goes back to the normal thing that you’ve been doing your whole life. There’s a lot going on, but so far it’s been a good two sessions, learning a lot and improving throughout the day. 

Camara has replaced Ocon at Haas
Camara has replaced Ocon at Haas

“Tonight, I’ll work with the team and put more in place for tomorrow.”

Haas was impressed with Camara’s first day in the car in Brazil. 

“Obviously a massive learning curve today, it's pretty intimidating, but he did brilliantly,” said Haas’ head of car engineering Hoagy Nidd. 

“He built up steadily through FP1. He was sort of almost a bit reticent to give too much feedback from FP1 and obviously for FP2 he was improving all the time and building with his feedback and his driving, so a pretty strong day I would say.

“Working on procedures, you probably saw us go out, do a few starts, things like that, just the normal bread and butter things that we almost take for granted with most drivers, so we're very pleased with him I think.”

Tags:

F1
Haas
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
F1 debutant Rafael Camara penalised for ‘dangerous’ Charles Leclerc incident
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Martin Brundle shares Lewis Hamilton theory after “silly” Charles Leclerc move
Lewis Hamilton called out Charles Leclerc
F1 News
New F1 champion Kimi Antonelli fastest in second Brazil GP practice
Antonelli set the pace in second practice
F1 News
What Fred Vasseur told Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in crunch Ferrari meeting
Hamilton has credited Vasseur for his backing
F1 News
Lando Norris sets Brazil GP first practice pace in upgraded McLaren
Lando Norris set the pace in McLaren's upgraded MCL40
F1 News
Damon Hill offers Ferrari solution to Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc tension
1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill
F1 News
What Mercedes needs to be crowned F1 champions again in Brazil
Mercedes can clinch its ninth constructors' world title in Brazil

Latest News

F1 News
F1 debutant Camara penalised for ‘dangerous’ Leclerc incident
37m ago
Rafael Camara was in trouble with the stewards on his first proper day as an F1 driver
F1 News
Charles Leclerc claims Ferrari feud is “settled” after Lewis Hamilton talks
1h ago
Charles Leclerc held clear-the-air talks with Lewis Hamilton in Brazil
F1 News
First impressions of McLaren’s big Brazil GP upgrade
1h ago
Lando Norris
F1 News
Haas boss opens up on ‘professional’ decision to axe Esteban Ocon
1h ago
Esteban Ocon has permanently left Haas
F1 News
Max Verstappen fumes at “unacceptable” issues during Brazil GP practice
2h ago
Max Verstappen

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest F1 news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

F1 News
Martin Brundle shares Lewis Hamilton theory after “silly” Charles Leclerc move
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton called out Charles Leclerc
F1 News
New F1 champion Kimi Antonelli fastest in second Brazil GP practice
3h ago
Antonelli set the pace in second practice
F1 News
What Fred Vasseur told Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in crunch Ferrari meeting
4h ago
Hamilton has credited Vasseur for his backing
MotoGP News
Toto Wolff takes swipe at MotoGP riders ‘who know nothing’ over Qatar standoff
4h ago
Toto Wolff, Mercedes F1 team
F1 News
Lando Norris sets Brazil GP first practice pace in upgraded McLaren
6h ago
Lando Norris set the pace in McLaren's upgraded MCL40