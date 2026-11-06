Haas F1 boss opens up on ‘professional’ decision to axe Esteban Ocon

Haas Formula 1 boss Ayao Komatsu has explained his decision to remove Esteban Ocon from the team.

In a move that sent shockwaves through the F1 paddock, Ocon was suddenly dropped from Haas’ driver line-up and replaced by Ryo Hirakawa midway through last weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix without explanation.

Details of exactly what happened have been kept secret by Haas but Ocon took to social media to deny reports that a violent altercation with team principal Komatsu had occurred on Friday in Mexico.

Haas confirmed ahead of this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix that the 30-year-old Frenchman would not drive for the team again, marking what could spell the end of Ocon’s career in F1.

Ocon’s permanent exit from Haas has given Rafael Camara, who had already been signed to partner Ollie Bearman on a full-time basis in 2027, an unexpected early F1 debut on home soil at Interlagos.

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“I can’t go into any details but that’s of course not how we planned it,” Komatsu told Sky Sports F1. “This was not what I expected when I signed him for last year’s drive.

“It’s a lot of sadness but I honestly felt that was the only decision I could make, professionally, as a team principal of this team. Totally professional decision, nothing else.”

Speaking to media in Brazil on Thursday, Komatsu said: "At the end of the day I am the team principal and every decision I make is 'what do I need to do for the best interest of this team?’

"In that sense it gives me clarity, I had clarity of what I needed to do. I have to make a decision purely based on professionalism.

Rafael Camara is making his F1 debut on home soil

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"Every time I go back to that. Of course it is not easy but at least I am comfortable in myself…

"I can't go into any details but this is F1, every day is a new challenge. I take any new challenge as an opportunity to learn and do the right thing.

"Not to say the situation that happened in Mexico is something I look for. But again I've got a responsibility, so I have to stay 100% professional and a make a decision for the best of the team.”

He continued: "It is almost two years working with Esteban, it has taught me a lot.

"On Saturday morning when I had to tell the boys and girls here that Esteban is not driving any more, everyone was surprised but I could not go into any details.

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"Normally I would want to be as transparent as possible but on this one I cannot. I said 'all I ask is give Ryo everything.' But again it's just brilliant, they got on with it.

"The team deserved that point and they are in good spirits. Everybody is just focused, I don't know if the atmosphere has changed but the team is in a good place."