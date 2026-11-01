Ollie Bearman reacts to Haas' shock Esteban Ocon decision: 'A really tough situation'

This weekend, all eyes have been on Haas, but not for their performance on track; instead, it has been regarding the drama surrounding the team off the track.

On Saturday, ahead of Free Practice Three, it was announced that Esteban Ocon would not continue this weekend with the team.

There has been no official announcement from Haas regarding why they stood Ocon down for the remainder of the weekend, but according to reports, there was ‘a big row’ between Ayao Komatsu and Ocon after Free Practice 2.

Haas then decided that Ryo Hirakawa, who competed in Free Practice 1 in Ocon’s car, would stand in for Ocon for the remainder of the weekend.

Reserve driver Hirakawa has been drafted in to replace Ocon

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The Japanese driver was able to secure 18th place on the grid for his Formula 1 debut at the Mexico Grand Prix, and his new teammate Ollie Bearman will start from 14th.

After qualifying, Bearman was asked about the drama that had been occurring on the other side of the Haas garage, and stated that he was not aware as to why his teammate was replaced for the remainder of the weekend.

“It’s a really tough situation, and I don’t know exactly what’s happening, if I’m brutally honest with you,” Bearman said.

“But it’s never a happy situation when these situations occur.”

The British driver was promoted to the lead driver at Haas after his more experienced teammate was sent home.

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Ollie Bearman © XPB Images

Bearman was asked how he was helping his new teammate ahead of his debut at the Mexico Grand Prix, and he reflected on his debut in Formula 1 with Ferrari at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in 2024.

“All I can say is that I’ve, of course, been helping Ryo as much as possible to speed up the learning curve,” he said.

“I’m also very happy for him to get his first experience in F1. Looking in the garage in FP3 with all the cameras, it reminded me of my FP3 a few years ago.

“It will be a great memory for him and a fantastic experience, but of course, in a really challenging and sad circumstance.”

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