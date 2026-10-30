Haas boss on Ollie Bearman wage demand stories: “I don’t know who smoked up €6m”

Haas boss Ayao Komatsu makes his position clear on rumours surrounding Ollie Bearman's F1 future.

Ollie Bearman still hasn't signed a new deal with Haas
Ollie Bearman still hasn't signed a new deal with Haas

Haas Formula 1 team principal Ayao Komatsu says stories claiming excessive wage demands are behind the delay of Ollie Bearman's contract renewal for 2027 are “absolute nonsense”. 

Bearman’s continuation at Haas for next season is considered a formality, but questions have been raised with the Briton’s future still yet to be announced despite Haas confirming that Esteban Ocon will be replaced by Rafael Camara earlier this month. 

This has prompted speculation that the hold up might be over salary, with the wildest reports suggesting that Bearman is holding out for a pay rise that would see him pocket at least €6 million. 

But Komatsu was clear what he thought about such rumours when asked ahead of this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix. 

Komatsu outlined his annoyance at the rumours
Komatsu outlined his annoyance at the rumours

“I have no idea where that’s come from,” Komatsu said. “I've experienced this sometimes this season as well. People say there's no smoke without fire, but some people really invent a story. 

“What happened in Miami about, apparently, I had an argument with Esteban Ocon, that's just absolutely zero truth in there. And even those people claiming that they had some insider information, absolute total nonsense. 

“And this this one, again, I don't know who smoked up this €6 million number. The first time I saw it on Instagram or something that Stu [Morrison, Haas head of communications] forwarded to me. 

“I was just like, ‘oh, another [one] great’. Somebody came up, this is a good thing to stir the whatever up. I have no comments to make because it's just not even close to the truth. Why do we engage in such an absolute nonsense? You know, what's the point of it? 

“Those people clearly are not trying to help anything, right? It’s amazing these days that people don't check the source. It’s ‘okay, I want to get some more clicks, I want to get some more likes’, so they cut and paste all the stories and keep running with it. 

Bearman is expected to remain with Haas in 2027
Bearman is expected to remain with Haas in 2027

“Before you know it, there are 20 people running the stories and they think it's the truth. It's absolute nonsense.” 

The unfounded claims also contradict Bearman’s position ahead of the weekend when he insisted that the decision is “not really in my hands”. 

Curiously, Komatsu did swerve a question when he was directly asked why there is a delay to the news that is widely expected in the F1 paddock. 

"I don't think I can go into the details of what's the hold-up. I’m sorry I can't answer that question,” Komatsu said. 

“But it’s very clear from both parties, from Ollie's side, our side, TGR Haas F1 Team’s side, we want to continue working together. We work really well together, push each other, most important, really enjoy working together, and he brings a lot to the team. 

“We are growing together, so our our intentions from both parties are fully aligned that we're trying to find a solution to work together next year, and I'm sure we will.” 

Tags:

F1
Ollie Bearman
Haas
Haas boss on Ollie Bearman salary demand stories: “I don’t know who smoked up €6m”
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Why Ollie Bearman has 'no regrets' after Haas US GP points gamble backfires
Ollie Bearman
F1 News
Oliver Bearman admits Ferrari will have a 'big say' in his F1 future
Oliver Bearman
F1 News
Esteban Ocon reacts to losing F1 seat to Ferrari junior for 2027
Esteban Ocon has been left without an F1 drive for 2027
F1 News
F1 US Grand Prix: All special team liveries revealed
Haas US GP special livery
F1 News
Haas reveals striking Godzilla COTA F1 livery
Haas US GP special livery
F1 News
Haas boss reveals Toyota reaction to signing Ferrari junior for 2027
Ayao Komatsu

Latest News

F1 News
Max Verstappen calls out 'not very smart' Liam Lawson after tangle
13m ago
Max Verstappen called out Liam Lawson after their clash
F1 News
Leclerc tops Mexico FP2 as Hamilton breaks down, Verstappen and Lawson collide
45m ago
Leclerc doubled up on Friday for Ferrari
F1 News
Isack Hadjar shoves fan in Mexico GP F1 paddock altercation
1h ago
Isack Hadjar was frustrated with a fan who wanted a selfie
F1 News
Laurent Mekies claps back at Christian Horner’s Red Bull claim
1h ago
Laurent Mekies hit back at Christian Horner's claims
F1 News
Haas boss snaps at ‘invented’ Ollie Bearman’s $6m wage demand stories
2h ago
Ollie Bearman still hasn't signed a new deal with Haas

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest F1 news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

F1 News
Charles Leclerc fastest in Mexico GP FP1 dominated by 10 F1 rookies
4h ago
Charles Leclerc set the pace in first practice
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari experiments for Mexico GP FP1 revealed
5h ago
Lewis Hamilton is using FP1 in Mexico to carry out tests
F1 News
What Red Bull has changed with its latest F1 upgrade at Mexico GP
6h ago
Max Verstappen's Red Bull car will feature an upgrade in Mexico
F1 News
How Kimi Antonelli can become F1 world champion in Mexico
6h ago
Kimi Antonelli can secure the F1 world title in Mexico
F1 News
How to watch Mexico GP live today: Free stream details and start time
6h ago
Mexican Grand Prix