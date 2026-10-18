Haas boss reveals Toyota reaction to signing Ferrari junior for 2027

Ayao Komatsu explained how Toyota boss Akio Toyoda reacted to the decision to sign Rafael Camara over a Toyota driver

Ayao Komatsu
Ayao Komatsu
© XPB Images

On Thursday, the 15th of October, Haas confirmed that Esteban Ocon would be replaced by Formula 2 championship leader, Rafael Camara, for the 2027 season.

It had already been expected that Camara would become Haas’ latest Formula 1 driver, due to his links with Ferrari and the Italian constructor supplying its Power Units to Haas.

However, Haas also has very close links to Toyota, and the Japanese manufacturer has been pushing for one of its young drivers to get a seat in Formula 1 with Haas for the 2027 season.

When speaking to the media after confirming Camara for 2027, Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu explained how Toyota Gazoo Racing boss Akio Toyoda took the news.

Ferrari junior Camara is a highly-rated prospect
Ferrari junior Camara is a highly-rated prospect

Komatsu said, “From the very moment we started talking with Toyota, that was in ’24, I knew that Akio-San was very keen to get one of his drivers to the race seat in next year, 2027.

“So, I went to see him in person in Tokyo before we signed anything, before he made any comment to me, because I didn’t want any misunderstanding, or I didn’t want him to, let’s say, invest in a team with a misunderstanding of, ‘Okay, if we work together, we can get like one of my drivers to the race seat’.

“I said to him, ‘Look, I understand you know your target, but this driver, whoever your driver is going to be, has to be the fastest one’.

“If I choose the driver who is not the fastest, who is not the best, to Toyota, they’re going to be labelled as, ‘Okay. Toyota just poured the cash in to get their driver into F1.

“Then whoever this driver is who got the seat because of Toyota backing is going to be labelled as a Toyota pay driver. And then, as the Haas F1 team, we’re not going to produce the results that we should be producing because this guy is not the fastest guy.

Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 team, 2026 Azerbaijan GP
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 team, 2026 Azerbaijan GP
© XPB Images

“So, for all three parties involved, it’s not going to work, is it?”

But Toyota did get to see one of its drivers fight it out for the seat with Haas for the 2027 Formula 1 season, as Ryo Hirakawa joined the likes of Jack Doohan, Leonardo Fornaroli and Camara in a competition for the Haas seat.

“I was totally transparent from the start. ‘Akio San, we’re going to choose the driver who is the fastest’, and then he was completely happy with that.

“Of course, we’ve been informing how we’ve been assessing the drivers, where Ryo Hirakawa is, etc. etc.

“Initially, when we told him the plan to assess Ryo Hirakawa alongside some other drivers, he was actually very happy to say, ‘Wow, you know, Haas is doing it properly in this way. He was very, very happy.

Ollie Bearman
Ollie Bearman
© XPB Images

“That shows the calibre of the person. I think he was never expecting his driver, in this case, Ryo Hirakawa, to be given a seat without merit, right? And then he was assured that we are doing it in as professional and as fair way as possible that we can execute.

“Once I made a decision, and then I went to see him on Monday, you know, after Singapore because we had another event, so that was a good chance for me to catch up with him.

“I told him in person with everything, all the process, etc., which he knew anyway via [Masaya] Kaji-San [Toyota Global Motorsports Director].

“But it was important for me to again look at his eyes in person to just tell him. He was absolutely fine.”

Tags:

F1
Haas

Related Articles

F1 News
Rafael Camara confirmed at Haas as Esteban Ocon's 2027 F1 replacement
Rafael Camara will make his F1 debut with Haas in 2027
F1 News
‘No ill feelings’ between Haas and Esteban Ocon after F1 split
Esteban Ocon
F1 News
Esteban Ocon’s most likely 2027 destination after F1 exit
Esteban Ocon says he will not race outside of F1 next year
F1 News
Ollie Bearman slams Haas for ‘totally screwed’ Bahrain GP strategy
Oliver Bearman
F1 News
Ollie Bearman drops major hint about his next Haas F1 team-mate
Ollie Bearman will have a new team-mate at Haas next season
F1 News
Esteban Ocon’s first words after Haas F1 exit news: ‘Not the way it should be’
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 team, 2026 Bahrain GP

Latest News

F1 News
Haas boss reveals Toyota reaction to signing Ferrari junior for 2027
2m ago
Ayao Komatsu
F1 News
Full race results from Max Verstappen’s GT World Challenge Europe debut
11h ago
Max Verstappen, GTWCE Portimao
F1 News
Max Verstappen charges to top-10 finish in GT World Challenge Europe debut
11h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
WATCH LIVE: Max Verstappen starts 14th for GT World Challenge Europe race debut
16h ago
Max Verstappen, GTWCE Portimao 2026
F1 News
Max Verstappen raises concerns over COTA conditions with bizarre 'new spine' joke
21h ago
Max Verstappen

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest F1 news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

F1 News
George Russell issues Mercedes demand after Max Verstappen resurgence
22h ago
George Russell
F1 News
Max Verstappen struggles in debut GT World Challenge Europe qualifying
16/10/26
Max Verstappen, GTWCE Portimao 2026
F1 News
Red Bull driver set for stage performance at US Grand Prix
16/10/26
Red Bull Drivers
F1 News
LIVE: Max Verstappen's GT World Challenge debut - Watch qualifying
16/10/26
It will be Verstappen's first GT3 outing since competing at the Nürburgring 24 Hours
F1 News
Max Verstappen fourth in FP2 ahead of GT World Challenge qualifying
16/10/26
Max Verstappen, GTWCE Portimao 2026