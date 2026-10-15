Rafael Camara confirmed at Haas as Esteban Ocon's 2027 F1 replacement on multi-year deal

Ferrari protege and Formula 2 championship leader Rafael Camara will make his Formula 1 debut with Haas in 2027.

Camara, 21, has been confirmed as Esteban Ocon’s replacement at Haas on a "multi-year deal" starting from next season. It was a move that had been expected for some time.

The Brazilian, who is a member of Ferrari’s young driver programme, has emerged as a leading title protagonist in his rookie F2 season.

“I’m very happy to be joining TGR Haas F1 Team as a Formula 1 driver,” Camara said. "It's an important step in my career and I want to thank Gene Haas and Ayao Komatsu for the trust they have placed in me.

Camara has won three F2 feature races so far this year

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"I’m also very grateful to the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy for their support and for everything they have contributed to my development over the years, as well as to my family for always being there throughout this journey. Now my focus is on preparing myself in the best possible way for this new challenge.

"There will be a lot to learn, and I’m looking forward to working closely with the team, understanding the car and continuing to develop as a driver.”

Camara has taken three feature race wins in 2026 and is seven points clear of Red Bull junior Nikola Tsolov with two rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi remaining, should they go ahead amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

If Camara goes on to clinch the F2 title at the first attempt, he would follow in the footsteps of the likes of Charles Leclerc, George Russell, and Oscar Piastri in winning back-to-back in F1’s two direct feeder series.

It would also be Camara’s third title triumph on the bounce after taking the 2024 Formula Regional European Championship.

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Ferrari junior Camara is a highly-rated prospect

Camara impressed Haas in a recent private test at Portimao against other candidates for the seat and has been destined to join the American outfit ever since.

“I’m really excited to sign such a young, amazing talent like Rafael Câmara,” Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu said. “I don’t need to tell everyone about his achievements in the junior formulas, it’s been very impressive, and in his rookie season in Formula 2, the speed he’s shown in some very difficult moments, like qualifying in Monaco and Montreal – that all goes to show the potential Rafa has.

"He showed when we had him drive in our TPC program in Portugal that he could handle himself very well with not a huge amount of time to learn the car, he showed us more than just raw speed. Rafa managed to create an environment to get the best out of himself, it was very impressive and certainly the laps he completed were special.

"We’re all excited about this opportunity and really committed as TGR Haas F1 Team to nurture this talent and provide a place where he can flourish. We want to create an environment where he’s comfortable and supported, where he can really excel in his capabilities.”

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Briton Ollie Bearman has not officially been confirmed as yet for 2027, but it is seen as a foregone conclusion that he will remain with Haas.

Ollie Bearman is expected to stay on at Haas next season

Together with Bearman, Camara will form an all-Ferrari junior driver line-up at Haas next season, as well as being the only F1 rookie on the grid in 2027 as it stands.

Camara is a highly-rated talent, having won titles at every level he has raced.

But it has been his 2026 campaign that has been Camara’s big breakthrough year. Camara’s one-lap pace in qualifying has been particularly impressive, enabling him to score five pole positions so far - the most by an F2 rookie since Piastri in 2021.

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He has also demonstrated his adaptability through how quickly he has adjusted to life in F2 after just a single season in F3. This should stand him in good stead ahead of his F1 debut.

“I’m excited to see what Rafael Câmara can achieve in Formula 1 having seen his accomplishments coming up through the ranks in Formula 3 and now

Formula 2 this year," Haas owner Gene Haas added.

"It’s a different challenge at this level but what we’ve experienced through Ollie Bearman following a similar trajectory and association with the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy, these younger drivers are well prepared, and they can make an immediate impact on a team.

"Rafa impressed the team with his TPC performance, so we look forward to building on that and growing our relationship full-time next season.”

Bearman and Camara will likely go head-to-head in an effective shootout to one day replace Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari when the seven-time world champion eventually decides to call time on his illustrious career.

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