Oscar Piastri made a cheeky joke about Mercedes in the Formula 1 drivers’ cooldown room after the Qatar Grand Prix.

Piastri, who finished third behind Andrea Kimi Antonelli and George Russell, asked the Mercedes duo: “You didn’t want to do a Rosberg-Hamilton for me, no?”

The McLaren driver’s comment was a reference to Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg’s infamous clash at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix, which wiped out both Silver Arrows cars on the opening lap.

Hamilton and Rosberg’s collision 10 years ago at Barcelona handed a historic victory to Max Verstappen, who became F1’s youngest-ever grand prix winner on his Red Bull debut.

Piastri finished behind the Mercedes duo in third

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The incident led Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff threatening to sack both Hamilton and Rosberg.

Wolff was heard calling off an early battle between Russell and Antonelli over team radio in Qatar.

Mercedes instructed its drivers not to fight after a fierce early skirmish as they pulled clear of the field in a dominant race.

Antonelli finished over half a minute clear of Russell, who suffered damage to his Mercedes, while Piastri finished a further couple of seconds behind.

Piastri made his joke when a clip of Russell and Antonelli almost touching in the early stages on the run to Turn 4 was shown on the TV in the cooldown room.

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Replying to Piastri, Antonelli laughed: ”Toto went straight on the radio after that.”

Reflecting on his own race, Piastri said: "That was definitely the best we could have done. The last stint was pretty stressful. The mediums felt great for about three laps then Max was slowly reeling me in.

"Very happy with that. That was the most we could have done. Nice to be back on the podium.

"I had a good start but once I was in third I knew that was the maximum for me. It was tempting with Kimi out of the pits but we were nowhere near quick enough to challenge them tonight."