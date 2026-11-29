F1 Qatar Grand Prix: Full race results
Full race results from the 2026 F1 Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit
The Qatar Grand Prix in 2025 was a dull race as only seven overtakes took place on track, but in 2026 it became more unpredictable despite two drivers being in contention for victory.
Mercedes were the clear dominant force across the weekend at the Lusail International Circuit, and they ended up finishing first and second in the 57-lap Grand Prix in Qatar.
Despite George Russell starting from pole, it was Kimi Antonelli who secured the victory for Mercedes in the Qatar Grand Prix, as he took victory by 31 seconds.
Russell was not able to convert his pole position, as he ended the day in second place, but his race was undone after picking up debris from a polystyrene marker that was destroyed in the opening laps.
The final podium place was taken by McLaren as Oscar Piastri took his second podium in a row, as he ended up in a very lonely third place in the Qatar Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen started the Grand Prix in sixth place and was able to take the chequered flag in fourth place, with Lando Norris behind him rounding out the top five.
Outside of the top five were the Ferrari drivers. Lewis Hamilton ended up in sixth place, with his teammate, Charles Leclerc, directly behind him in seventh place.
Isack Hadjar qualified in fifth place for the Qatar Grand Prix, but he did not end up inside the top five at the chequered flag as he crossed the line in eighth place.
Completing the top ten at the end of the race were Liam Lawson in ninth place for Racing Bulls and Gabriel Bortoleto in tenth for Audi.
Qatar Grand Prix Results
|2026 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Race results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|57 Laps
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|31.4
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|33.0
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|34.2
|5
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|39.1
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|57.5
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|58.0
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|59.3
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NZD
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1 Lap
|10
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1 Lap
|11
|Ollie Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1 Lap
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1 Lap
|13
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1 Lap
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1 Lap
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1 Lap
|16
|Rafael Camara
|BRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1 Lap
|17
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|2 Laps
|18
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|2 Laps
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|DNF
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|DNF
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team