The Qatar Grand Prix in 2025 was a dull race as only seven overtakes took place on track, but in 2026 it became more unpredictable despite two drivers being in contention for victory.

Mercedes were the clear dominant force across the weekend at the Lusail International Circuit, and they ended up finishing first and second in the 57-lap Grand Prix in Qatar.

Despite George Russell starting from pole, it was Kimi Antonelli who secured the victory for Mercedes in the Qatar Grand Prix, as he took victory by 31 seconds.

Russell was not able to convert his pole position, as he ended the day in second place, but his race was undone after picking up debris from a polystyrene marker that was destroyed in the opening laps.

The final podium place was taken by McLaren as Oscar Piastri took his second podium in a row, as he ended up in a very lonely third place in the Qatar Grand Prix.

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Max Verstappen started the Grand Prix in sixth place and was able to take the chequered flag in fourth place, with Lando Norris behind him rounding out the top five.

Outside of the top five were the Ferrari drivers. Lewis Hamilton ended up in sixth place, with his teammate, Charles Leclerc, directly behind him in seventh place.

Isack Hadjar qualified in fifth place for the Qatar Grand Prix, but he did not end up inside the top five at the chequered flag as he crossed the line in eighth place.

Completing the top ten at the end of the race were Liam Lawson in ninth place for Racing Bulls and Gabriel Bortoleto in tenth for Audi.

Qatar Grand Prix Results

2026 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Race results Pos Driver Nat. Team Gap 1 Andrea Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 57 Laps 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 31.4 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 33.0 4 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 34.2 5 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 39.1 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 57.5 7 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 58.0 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 59.3 9 Liam Lawson NZD Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1 Lap 10 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1 Lap 11 Ollie Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1 Lap 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1 Lap 13 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1 Lap 14 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1 Lap 15 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1 Lap 16 Rafael Camara BRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1 Lap 17 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 2 Laps 18 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 2 Laps 19 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 3 Laps DNF Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team DNF Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team DNF Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team

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