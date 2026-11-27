Lando Norris says Mercedes is in “a different category” compared to its Formula 1 rivals after a dominant start to the Qatar Grand Prix weekend.

World champion Andrea Kimi Antonelli headed team-mate George Russell in both of Friday’s practice sessions as Mercedes demonstrated ominous pace on the opening day of running in Qatar.

Norris was the nearest challenger to the Mercedes pair but ended up more than four tenths adrift as he edged out McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

“It depends how you want to look at it, I don't think we're too bad relative to most, but to Mercedes, a little bit further off,” 2025 world champion Norris said.

Antonelli topped both practice sessions in Qatar

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"They just seem in a different category compared to us today. Quicker in every single corner by a mile, so I would say the battle's for P3.

“We seem in a relatively decent position. We seem similar on pace to Red Bull and similar-ish to Ferrari. There’s things we need to improve and things that can certainly be better, but I guess you always look to the top.

"So when you look at ourselves compared to the Mercedes, we need to improve a lot everywhere.”

McLaren is set to be boosted by the addition of a new floor to its MCL40 on Saturday, but Norris doubts it will make much difference, insisting it is “not even worth thinking about” Mercedes.

“I don't know how much that [the new floor] will help around here relative to Vegas and other things, but I'll see tonight and see how much we can gain from that,” the Briton added.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

McLaren will fit its new floor on the MCL40 for qualifying

"It's not going to be the gap that we need. We're probably seven tenths off the Mercedes a lap. So it's not even worth thinking about them.

“I think relative to the rest, we seem like in a good place. The fact that we can have the new floor on tomorrow we will add a little bit. A little bit is always better than nothing, so we seem in a relatively decent place.”

Pacesetter Antonelli, however, is not convinced Mercedes is as far ahead as it appeared to be on Friday.

“I think it's going to be very close between me and George, and then, of course, you can never write off Max and the others,” Antonelli said.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“There have been already weekends where we were very strong in the beginning, and then in qualifying the others seem to make a big step and get close.

“So we just need to keep working, keep improving, and then we'll try to be ready for tomorrow.”