Martin Brundle has weighed in on the feud between Max Verstappen and George Russell, saying it reminds him of rivalries he had during his own Formula 1 career.

Verstappen and Russell reignited their rivalry following a clash in final practice at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with the four-time world champion claiming that Russell was “so far below my level” after winning last weekend’s race.

The Red Bull driver’s remarks were a response to Russell saying that “somebody has to stand up to this guy” and accusing Verstappen of walking around like he is “bigger and better than everyone else”.

Assessing the spat between Verstappen and Russell, Brundle said he is reminded of his own experiences battling Ayrton Senna in Formula 3 and having Michael Schumacher as his team-mate in F1.

Verstappen and Russell clashed in final practice in Las Vegas

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"I don’t think it’s about how many world championships (they have), they’re all trying to fight for wins. Max has definitely got the upper hand when it comes to the verbal stuff and then delivers on the track with it,” Brundle told Sky Sports F1.

"In a way, I think George should take it as a compliment that Max even cares to say something about him, because that means he thinks he’s fast enough.

"They’re cut from a completely different cloth those two, and that’s what keeps the world spinning, and I think it’s really fascinating. Clearly, there’s a bit of bad blood, but I also think there’s a lot of competitive spirit.

"Max reminds me of other drivers - I experienced in my career - who wanted to try to dominate the field a little bit. I think it’s a good thing to do if you’ve got the talent and the car to do it.

“[Ayrton] Senna was one, for me, in Formula 3. They did it in a subtly different way. Michael Schumacher when I was team-mates with him at Benetton, wanted to dominate me and was quite aggressive out on the race track.

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Martin Brundle has been reminded of his own rivalries

"So, it happens, and you have to decide how you’re going to manage that. For example, I managed it with Senna in Formula 3 by… he kept putting me in a position of, ‘shall we have a crash on this day in history? It's up to you.’ So, I had to have a crash with him a few times, and it sorted it out. "

Verstappen and Russell attempted to cool the tension between them when speaking to the media ahead of this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix.