Formula 1’s governing body used a game of Kahoot! during the annual drivers’ summit to discuss racing rules and penalties at the Qatar Grand Prix.

F1 drivers gathered for their usual meeting in the Qatar paddock on Thursday night to discuss decisions made over the past year and whether improvements need to be made for future seasons.

But the latest summit featured a twist, with the FIA using the interactive quiz game Kahoot! as a way of getting the drivers’ views on some penalty decisions that have proved controversial.

The FIA recently announced that permanent stewards would be introduced from next season in a bid to clear up inconsistencies that have been highlighted by drivers, teams and fans when it comes to key decisions throughout F1 seasons.

The start of the Mexico GP led to a contentious penalty for Charles Leclerc © XPB Images

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F1’’s governing body wanted to gather feedback from the drivers on several high-profile incidents that have taken place this year.

These included the decision to issue Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc with a five-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage in Mexico, rather than the standard 10-second punishment.

F1 world champion Andrea Kimi Antonelli held his debrief with the media after the meeting, and so was in a unique position to shed some light on how it went.

"It was good for, especially the stewards, to see how we see certain scenarios and to give them our point of view, and also the good thing is that most of us in the room were all aligned on the episode that we saw,” Antonelli said.

"It was good for the stewards to see, and as well to talk about guidelines, which they don't really need to change.

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Antonelli gave some insight into the meeting

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"It's just seeing, understanding our point of view and understanding that in some scenarios it would just need to be a racing incident and no penalty.

"Some scenarios are so borderline that it's so hard to establish who is at fault, and instead of giving a penalty it should just be a racing incident."

One potential solution to drivers cutting the track and gaining an advantage that was discussed was a new penalty that would see a guaranteed position lost at the end of the race, instead of a time penalty.

"We talked a lot about cutting a corner while trying an overtake, and we said that for example the most efficient thing would be just tell the driver to drop the position straight away," Antonelli added.

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"Even if you get a time penalty, sometimes if you have a pace in hand you can just build that gap and then it's fine, whilst if you give straight the position back is more fair as well.”