Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has revealed the reason why he will not race at the Indianapolis 500.

Verstappen has spoken of his desire to compete in several major races outside of F1 and has already made the foray into sportscar racing, but he has no interest in tackling the biggest motorsport event in the United States.

The Dutchman says he has been put off racing at the Indy 500 - which is the jewel in the crown of the IndyCar Series calendar - after witnessing the lasting effects that a crash had on his father-in-law, Nelson Piquet.

Piquet, the father of Verstappen’s partner Kelly Piquet, suffered a severe practice crash ahead of the 1992 Indy 500 and sustained major injuries to his legs, feet, and ankles after hitting the wall at over 200mph.

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The three-time F1 world champion required months of rehabilitation to recover from the injuries and still feels the effects of the horror shunt to this day.

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Verstappen was asked about the prospect of racing at Indianapolis after last weekend’s pulsating Las Vegas Grand Prix drew comparisons to the type of racing often seen in IndyCar.

But Verstappen insisted his enjoyment of the race he won in Las Vegas has not changed his mind about racing at the Indy 500.

"No, but it's also not that I won't be good at it. It's just the risk management, that's why I don't want to do it. I like watching it, but I also know there is a very high risk involved by crashing, and I've had plenty of examples," Verstappen explained during Thursday’s media day ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix.

"Even, of course, my father-in-law had a big crash there, and seeing how he had to live for the rest of his life after that crash is some risk that I'm not willing to take while already doing F1 and racing in GT3.

Verstappen has already taken part in several GT3 races

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"At one point you're taking already a lot of risk, so sometimes it's good to have a few weekends where you don't need to be on the limit all the time.”

Verstappen has revealed he wants to contest more endurance events in the future and is considering entering the Daytona 24 Hours at the end of January in a GT3 car.

"It always starts with budget, first of all. I don't like to fully pay it out of my own wallet. Everyone doesn't like that, it doesn't matter how much you have," Verstappen said.

"I like to do all the endurance races, but at the same time I also like to do it in the proper way, be well prepared, doing it with the right team. I'm not there to just participate, I'm there to win."