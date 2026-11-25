Max Verstappen has revealed he spent over 40 hours playing Grand Theft Auto VI during the course of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.

Despite winning the Las Vegas Grand Prix for the third time in his Formula 1 career, Verstappen still had time to play the highly-anticipated and long-awaited new Grand Theft Auto game.

Grand Theft Auto VI launched on Thursday on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles and the buzz even reached the F1 paddock in Las Vegas, with several drivers admitting they would be playing it over the weekend.

Red Bull’s Verstappen was among them and racked up so much time playing the game that he has already completed 80 per cent of GTA 6’s story.

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“I played a lot in the evening and in the morning in Vegas,” Verstappen explained. “I mean, I can’t go out anyways and walk around.”

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It didn’t prove a distraction for the four-time world champion, however, as he went on to produce a masterclass drive to convert pole position into victory in a pulsating race in Sin City.

Verstappen has a scheduled stream to play Minecraft ahead of the upcoming F1 race in Qatar but admitted he has “completely forgotten” how to play the game.

“I’m so bad when I play too many games at the same time. I can’t, I just can’t!” Verstappen said.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton revealed he brought his PlayStation to Las Vegas so that he could play Grand Theft Auto VI.

GTA didn't prove to be a distraction for Verstappen

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“I do have my PlayStation here with me, so I am excited to get it,” the 41-year-old Ferrari driver told media in Las Vegas. “It’s been the most anticipated game ever.”

Lando Norris, meanwhile, admitted he won’t be playing it after revealing he was banned from paying the GTA series when he was a child.

"I never really ever played GTA V, maybe a few times. I mean, it's a cool game and I enjoy it. I watch other people playing and stuff like that. But yeah, not my cup of tea,” the 2025 world champion said.

"I would love to, but I wasn't allowed to play it when I was younger. I wasn't allowed. So when we would go on a school trip and I could nick someone else's PSP or something, it was the best trip of my life because I could finally get to play it.

"But I never grew up playing it when I was at home. I never really played it when I was older, therefore. So it's never been my thing. But I know a lot of people around the world are playing it right now. So maybe my mind changes. But for now, it's a no.”

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