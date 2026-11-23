Max Verstappen has compared his victory at the Las Vegas Grand Prix to playing Mario Kart after emerging victorious from a chaotic race featuring 352 overtakes and 35 changes of the lead.

The Red Bull driver came out on top following a dramatic contest in Las Vegas, although he was far from convinced by the style of racing despite securing victory.

Asked when he had last experienced a race quite like it, Verstappen jokingly suggested that the closest comparison came from playing the popular Nintendo racing game.

"I probably shouldn't say it. I probably should not. I remember winning one like this when I was playing Mario Kart," Verstappen said.

Verstappen claimed his third win in Las Vegas

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"You know, sometimes you drop back, and you get drafts, and there's like a catch-up, you know? Always, when you're dropping back, you go faster. So that's the last time that I felt something like this."

Despite the constant changes of position throughout the race, Verstappen explained that maintaining track position was crucial to his success.

The Dutchman was determined to avoid falling back into the chasing pack, ensuring he had sufficient battery deployment available to immediately respond whenever a rival attempted an overtake.

"I just didn't really want to drop back in that pack, so that's why every time there was a move done, I was always trying to make sure that I had the deployment to then re-overtake or send it back up the inside or outside," he explained.

"That was key for me today. I didn't want to drop back, basically, so I was always quite determined to brake late or whatever to stay in the lead."

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Max Verstappen

While the constant overtaking provided entertainment for spectators, Verstappen admitted that the experience was considerably less enjoyable from behind the wheel.

The Red Bull driver suggested that the emphasis on managing battery deployment and defending positions had taken away from the challenge he traditionally associates with racing.

"When I look at it from, like, my racer heart, not when you look at it as a show spectacle, yes," Verstappen said.

"I enjoyed my repassing and everything, but I prefer to look at it with my racing heart. No, like, even my heart rate, I was not nervous at all because, I don't know, it just felt kind of cruising out there, just trying to press the battery whenever it was correct or defend.

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"But for the show, when you look at it from the outside, probably yes, you like it. But yeah, I don't know."