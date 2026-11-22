Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Full race results
Full race results from the 2026 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
The Las Vegas Grand Prix was a display of defensive driving at the front as Max Verstappen took victory in Nevada for Red Bull.
After starting from pole position, Verstappen had to hold off the Mercedes and McLaren drivers throughout the Grand Prix, and managed to hold on to the lead for the 50 Lap race, and did not crumble under pressure in the latter laps.
McLaren was able to get both cars on the podium; Lando Norris was able to take second place, with Oscar Piastri taking an unexpected third place.
Kimi Antonelli was the top Mercedes, but he will be disappointed as he suffered issues on the last lap that saw him drop from second to fourth place.
The Alpine drivers capitalised on a difficult day for Racing Bulls, as Pierre Gasly finished in fifth place after consistently challenging for the podium places, and Franco Colapinto finished in sixth place.
Lewis Hamilton overcame a 10-second time penalty and a spin to finish in seventh place as the top Ferrari in Las Vegas.
Carlos Sainz scored points for Williams as he finished in eighth place, with George Russell behind him in ninth place, after the British driver locked up whilst fighting for second.
Completing the top ten was Charles Leclerc, who was given a 10-second time penalty after causing Lewis Hamilton to spin.
Las Vegas Grand Prix Results
|2026 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Race results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|50 Laps
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|0.6
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1.5
|4
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2.5
|5
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|2.9
|6
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|7.9
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|12.7
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|12.9
|9
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|13.1
|10
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|17.5
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|22.7
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|28.6
|13
|Ollie Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|28.8
|14
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|36.4
|15
|Liam Lawson
|NZD
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|36.5
|16
|Rafael Camara
|BRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|47.8
|17
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|68.3
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|71.6
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|73.7
|DNF
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|DNF
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|DNS
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team