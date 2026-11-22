The Las Vegas Grand Prix was a display of defensive driving at the front as Max Verstappen took victory in Nevada for Red Bull.

After starting from pole position, Verstappen had to hold off the Mercedes and McLaren drivers throughout the Grand Prix, and managed to hold on to the lead for the 50 Lap race, and did not crumble under pressure in the latter laps.

McLaren was able to get both cars on the podium; Lando Norris was able to take second place, with Oscar Piastri taking an unexpected third place.

Kimi Antonelli was the top Mercedes, but he will be disappointed as he suffered issues on the last lap that saw him drop from second to fourth place.

The Alpine drivers capitalised on a difficult day for Racing Bulls, as Pierre Gasly finished in fifth place after consistently challenging for the podium places, and Franco Colapinto finished in sixth place.

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Lewis Hamilton overcame a 10-second time penalty and a spin to finish in seventh place as the top Ferrari in Las Vegas.

Carlos Sainz scored points for Williams as he finished in eighth place, with George Russell behind him in ninth place, after the British driver locked up whilst fighting for second.

Completing the top ten was Charles Leclerc, who was given a 10-second time penalty after causing Lewis Hamilton to spin.

Las Vegas Grand Prix Results

2026 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Race results Pos Driver Nat. Team Gap 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 50 Laps 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 0.6 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1.5 4 Andrea Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2.5 5 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 2.9 6 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 7.9 7 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 12.7 8 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 12.9 9 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 13.1 10 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 17.5 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 22.7 12 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 28.6 13 Ollie Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 28.8 14 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 36.4 15 Liam Lawson NZD Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 36.5 16 Rafael Camara BRA TGR Haas F1 Team 47.8 17 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 68.3 18 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 71.6 19 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 73.7 DNF Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team DNF Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team DNS Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team