F1 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Starting grid after five engine penalties
The full starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in the United States.
This is the full starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in the United States.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen starts from pole position at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with Mercedes’ George Russell alongside.
On the second row of the F1 grid, Lando Norris starts third for McLaren ahead of the second Red Bull belonging to Isack Hadjar.
Row three is made up of Racing Bulls Arvid Lindblad in fifth, and new F1 world champion Andrea Kimi Antonelli who lines up sixth for Mercedes.
Antonelli was fastest in qualifying but a five-place grid penalty for moving onto a new power unit sees him drop to P6.
Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson goes from seventh, ahead of the Alpine duo of Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto.
Charles Leclerc starts 10th ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton after Ferrari suffered a shocking qualifying in Las Vegas.
Oscar Piastri, one of five drivers hit with a grid penalty for changing engine components, starts 17th for McLaren.
The other penalised drivers all line up towards the back, with Carlos Sainz 20th for Williams ahead of Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin.
Ollie Bearman goes from the very back of the grid after Haas elected to make wholesale power unit changes in his car.
|2026 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Starting Grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|4
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|5
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|7
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|9
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|10
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|11
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|14
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|15
|Rafael Camara
|BRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|16
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|17
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|20
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|21
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|22
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team