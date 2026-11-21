This is the full starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in the United States.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen starts from pole position at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with Mercedes’ George Russell alongside.

On the second row of the F1 grid, Lando Norris starts third for McLaren ahead of the second Red Bull belonging to Isack Hadjar.

Row three is made up of Racing Bulls Arvid Lindblad in fifth, and new F1 world champion Andrea Kimi Antonelli who lines up sixth for Mercedes.

Verstappen inherits pole from the penalised Antonelli

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Antonelli was fastest in qualifying but a five-place grid penalty for moving onto a new power unit sees him drop to P6.

Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson goes from seventh, ahead of the Alpine duo of Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto.

Charles Leclerc starts 10th ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton after Ferrari suffered a shocking qualifying in Las Vegas.

Oscar Piastri, one of five drivers hit with a grid penalty for changing engine components, starts 17th for McLaren.

The other penalised drivers all line up towards the back, with Carlos Sainz 20th for Williams ahead of Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin.

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Piastri is one of five drivers carrying grid penalties

Ollie Bearman goes from the very back of the grid after Haas elected to make wholesale power unit changes in his car.

2026 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Starting Grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 4 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 5 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 6 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 7 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 8 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 9 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 10 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 11 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 13 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 14 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 15 Rafael Camara BRA TGR Haas F1 Team 16 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 17 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 18 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 19 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 20 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 21 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 22 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team