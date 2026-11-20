Liam Lawson has mocked reality star Jamie Laing for suggesting he could beat the Formula 1 driver in a go-kart race.

Racing Bulls driver Lawson was a guest on the Great Company with Jamie Laing podcast, with the pair discussing a wide range of topics including the 24-year-old Kiwi’s motorsport career so far.

At one point, the conversation turned to karting, where English TV personality Laing, who is best known for appearing on Made in Chelsea, claimed he could beat Lawson around a go-kart track.

The amusing exchange went as follows:

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Jamie Laing: “I used to kart when I was younger. Dude, I would have smoked you.”

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Liam Lawson: “Do you still go-kart now? Because we could go…”

JL: “Dude, I would take you down.”

LL: “Now?”

JL: “I’m not even kidding you. Liam, my cornering is exceptional. I have no fear.”

LL: “How do you know?”

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JL: “Firstly, I can feel it. Secondly, people gasp when they watch me.”

LL: “You don’t like driving your Porsche because you can feel the road, but you’d be really fast in a go-kart?”

JL: “I’m not even kidding, I’m really good in a go-kart.”

LL: “We could definitely go.”

JL: “Yeah but I honestly truly think in my head, this is not for the cameras, I think I’d beat you. I genuinely think I’d beat you.”

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LL: “I like that you think that. I’m stoked that you have that mindset. You should have that mindset with everything.”

JL: “I do. I genuinely think I could beat you.”

LL: “You won’t, but like it’s a great mindset to have. I have that as well, about everything.”

JL: “I think I would beat you on a few laps.”

LL: “You can’t really beat someone in a few laps. You mean like a faster lap time maybe, sometimes.”

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JL: “I think ultimately I would get a faster lap time than you would but you would beat me overall.”

LL: “Ultimately, there’s just no way. Like, absolutely no way. But I do really like that mindset.”

Lawson recently secured his place on the F1 grid for 2027 after having his contract with Racing Bulls extended.