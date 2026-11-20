Lewis Hamilton insists he has not given a thought to signing a fresh Formula 1 deal with Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion’s current contract is understood to run until the end of the 2027 season, with Hamilton believed to hold an option to extend for a further year should he wish to do so.

Hamilton, who joined Ferrari in 2025 after completing a blockbuster switch from Mercedes, stressed he is in no rush to thrash out a new contract.

Asked at the Las Vegas Grand Prix whether talks over a new deal could take place during the winter break, Hamilton replied: ”No, I haven't even thought about it.

Hamilton was sixth fastest in FP2 in Las Vegas

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"I am in the middle of my contract. It [contract discussions] normally happens some time in your last year. I don't know when we will start those talks, but there is no need to speak or think about it now.”

This weekend’s race in Las Vegas will mark Hamilton’s 401st race since he made his F1 debut in 2007 with McLaren.

Hamilton recently said the idea of him continuing his F1 career into the 2030s - and race in the sport’s first grand prix in Rwanda - is realistic.

The Briton turns 42 in January and will be 45 at the start of the 2030 F1 season.

“You've never had anyone like me here in the 70 years [of the sport's history], so I feel that I'm built differently,” Hamilton stated at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

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Hamilton scored his first F1 win with Ferrari earlier this year

"Of course, there are challenges up ahead that I can't foresee that come with age. But along this way, along this journey, there have been so many preconceived ideas about the fact that your reaction time drops off.

"My reaction is faster than some of the youngest people here. There are lots of tools that you can utilise to continue to keep yourself, your mind sharp.

"I guess as long as you're willing to sacrifice everything, which I am right now, I can't say in four years whether I want to continue to do what I'm doing. But I love what I'm doing still now. I'm still all in, and I will be for the foreseeable future.”