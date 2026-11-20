Cadillac has offered Colton Herta a reserve driver role for the 2027 Formula 1 season after electing to stick with Valtteri Bottas.

Ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Cadillac formally confirmed that Bottas would stay put for another season, putting an end to mounting speculation that the 37-year-old Finn could be replaced by Herta.

Cadillac extensively prepared Herta for a potential grand prix debut next year by giving him enough practice outings to qualify for a superlicence that is required to race in F1.

After choosing Bottas to continue alongside Sergio Perez next season, Cadillac wants Herta to remain part of its driver stable.

“There are a number of options on the table for Colton,” CEO of Cadillac team owner TWG Motorsports Dan Towriss said.

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“We've offered him a reserve position. The seat's open for '28, so there are options on the table for Colton. There are options in other sports as well.

“I think he's decided on a direction, but we're still in conversations on that and look forward to kind of seeing what Colton wants to do.”

Towriss admitted that he had a “tough discussion” with Herta, who was left “disappointed” to miss out on an F1 drive.

“It was definitely a tough decision, tough discussion with Colton. He was disappointed. There was a lot of work, a lot of build-up going to this,” he explained.

Valtteri Bottas will stay with Cadillac after all

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“I think Colton was very brave in even taking on this risk, going into F2 and trying to cram all this learning in. I think it was obvious it was a very tough season for Colton in F2 this year, but I think the work that he did in FP1s and the TPC testing were quite strong and showed that he really is capable of driving this car.

“But when we look at where the team is right now and what's needed for the team, Valtteri was the best decision going forward. But again, we're going to continue to talk to Colton about the options that are on the table and give it a little bit of time, because I think he is disappointed to not have that opportunity.

“So much went into this, but he's just a tremendous talent, and we're excited about what's ahead for him.”

Explaining Cadillac’s decision to retain Bottas, Towriss added: “We did want to take a look at it. I think as we look across the races, his race pace, while practice and qualifying was similar to Checo, race pace was down.

“Some of that are things behind the scenes that are out of Valtteri's control. We did want to take a look at that. We were working hard to get Colton Herta ready as well. It's important to have an American driver for our team.

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“But ultimately, when we took a look at it, Valtteri is the right guy. We want to keep Checo and Valtteri together. Their experience, the continuity, what they bring to the team.

“Ultimately, it was the right decision for the team, and we were happy to extend Valtteri. He's been absolutely fantastic for us.”