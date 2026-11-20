Athletic apparel giant Nike will become Formula 1’s official partner and uniform supplier in 2027.

Nike is returning to F1 after 24 years and will supply the clothing and footwear worn by F1 personnel from the start of next season.

The American fashion and sportswear brand will take over from Puma as F1’s official partner. The partnership will also extend to F1 Academy.

As part of the huge new deal, official Nike F1 merchandise will be available for fans to buy.

Nike will takeover from Puma in 2027

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“Nike will bring new energy to the pinnacle of motorsport through capsule collections with a focus on style, performance, and lifestyle including footwear, apparel, and accessories, as well as performance innovations, and race-weekend experiences for the next generation of athletes and fans,” the press release stated.

The first F1 x Nike collection was launched on 20 November at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“Formula 1 is driven by competition, speed and a constant push to innovate. That’s an athlete mindset, and it’s one we share at Nike,” Nike president and CEO Elliott Hill said. “Together, we have an incredible opportunity to bring new energy to the sport, serve its athletes and inspire fans around the world.”

F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali added: “Formula 1 and Nike are two of the world’s most iconic brands, united by a relentless drive to innovate, perform at the highest level, and inspire people to push beyond what is possible.

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“Formula 1 is experiencing unprecedented global growth, reaching hundreds of millions of fans and engaging one of the most passionate, diverse and dynamic communities in sport. Nike’s unique ability to sit at the intersection of sport, culture and inspiration makes them the ideal partner as we enter our next chapter.

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F1 fans will be able to purchase Nike merchandise

“This partnership is a powerful reflection of Formula 1’s scale, ambition and global momentum. Together, we have an extraordinary opportunity to redefine how fans connect with our sport, create lasting impact across both Formula 1 and F1 Academy and inspire the next generation of racers, creators and innovators around the world.

“This is far more than a commercial partnership; it is the coming together of two brands that shape culture, challenge convention and set new standards of excellence. We are only at the start of what we can achieve together, and the possibilities ahead are truly limitless.”