Sergio Perez faces investigation for unusual incident in Brazil GP practice

Sergio Perez could be in trouble with F1's stewards after a bizarre incident in Brazil.

Sergio Perez, 2026 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix. Credit: XPB.
Sergio Perez, 2026 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix. Credit: XPB.
© XPB Images

Sergio Perez faces a Formula 1 stewards investigation for an unusual incident that occurred during final practice at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. 

Perez was seen throwing something out of the cockpit his Cadillac in the closing stages of the final hour of practice running in Brazil on Saturday. 

The FIA summoned Perez for allegedly driving his car in an unsafe collision. 

Perez was asked by his race engineer Carlo Pasetti: “We saw you throwing something out of your car on the outlap. What was it?”

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"I don't know it was, uh..something came off," Perez responded. "I think the radio, where you put the radio cables, a little box.”

Pasetti replied: "Copy that. We will investigate.”

Perez, who ended FP3 20th fastest, is set to start Sunday’s grand prix from the back of the grid after Cadillac fitted new power unit components to his car. 

Following the investigation, Perez was issued with a formal warning. 

"The Stewards heard from the team representative and reviewed in-car video evidence and determined that the driver of Car 11 threw a small plastic piece out of the car," the stewards explained. 

"The plastic piece was a cable organiser that typically attaches to the seat belt. It dislodged during the session and the driver threw it out as he was concerned that it would lodge itself somewhere else in the car and create a safety issue. 

"While we appreciated the fact that it was a small, light piece of plastic that was unlikely to cause any damage to another car or injure another driver, throwing materials onto the track during a live session is not appropriate for obvious reasons. 

"We therefore issue a formal warning to the competitor to avoid similar situations from arising in the future."

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Sergio Perez faces investigation for unusual incident in Brazil GP practice
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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