Sergio Perez pulls out of fan event after becoming third F1 driver to fall ill at Mexico GP

Cadillac has confirmed that Sergio Perez will miss his Friday media duties ahead of Practice at his home Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
© XPB Images

Ahead of the opening practice session for the Mexico Grand Prix, home hero Sergio Perez has been unable to attend a Fan Forum event due to illness.

The Mexican driver will celebrate his 300th Grand Prix start this weekend, but has not started the weekend in an ideal way.

It is expected that Perez will still participate in Free Practice 1 and 2 on Friday at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

A statement from Cadillac regarding Perez’s illness reads: “Checo Pérez will unfortunately be unable to attend today’s Fan Forum at his home Grand Prix due to illness. Both he and the team apologize to all the fans who have come out to see him.

Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez

“Checo and the team has taken the decision to allow him additional time to rest and recover this morning, ahead of today’s on-track sessions. 

“His participation in the remainder of the race weekend, including FP1 and FP2, is not affected.

“Teammate Valtteri Bottas will fulfill all media duties and take part in Free Practice 2 today as planned.

“We thank our fans for their understanding and support and look forward to seeing you on track.”

Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
© XPB Images

Perez is not the first driver to be ruled out of media duties ahead of the Mexico Grand Prix, as earlier in the week it was announced that Kimi Antonelli and Valtteri Bottas would both miss their media duties on Thursday.

But both Antonelli and Bottas are also expected to participate in Practice at the Mexico Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen mentioned the issue regarding drivers falling ill and missing media duties on Thursday, as he explained that he believes the heavy demands of the 2026 F1 calendar are the reason behind it.

Verstappen said, "For me, the toughest bit is that you can't really go home in between to be back with the family. That, for me, is nowadays something that I do not really enjoy about triple-headers.”

Tags:

F1
Sergio Perez
Cadillac

Related Articles

F1 News
Sergio Perez gets new Cadillac F1 deal as team-mate speculation mounts
Sergio Perez
F1 News
Will Buxton shares F1 rumour amid ongoing Cadillac 2027 driver mystery
Will Buxton shared a rumour he heard in Austin
F1 News
Valtteri Bottas responds to rumours surrounding his F1 future after puzzling driver line-up comments
Valtteri Bottas
F1 News
Cryptic comment leaves door open over Cadillac F1 2027 driver line-up
Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez
F1 News
F1 US Grand Prix: All special team liveries revealed
Haas US GP special livery
F1 News
Better than Mercedes? Valtteri Bottas makes huge Cadillac F1 claim
Valtteri Bottas has made a big claim about Cadillac's F1 facilities

Latest News

F1 News
What Red Bull has changed with its latest F1 upgrade at Mexico GP
19s ago
Max Verstappen's Red Bull car will feature an upgrade in Mexico
F1 News
How Kimi Antonelli can become F1 world champion in Mexico
30m ago
Kimi Antonelli can secure the F1 world title in Mexico
F1 News
How to watch Mexico GP live today: Free stream details and start time
33m ago
Mexican Grand Prix
F1 News
What time is the next F1 race? Mexico GP dates and full schedule
35m ago
The start of the 2025 Mexico Grand Prix
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton offers encouraging words to George Russell after "challenging" season
36m ago
George Russell and Lewis Hamilton

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest F1 news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

F1 News
Sergio Perez pulls out of fan event after becoming third F1 driver to fall ill at Mexico GP
1h ago
Sergio Perez
F1 News
George Russell reveals biggest two factors behind his F1 2026 slump
2h ago
George Russell has struggled throughout the 2026 season
F1 News
Esteban Ocon lifts lid on private Lewis Hamilton chat after Haas F1 axe
4h ago
Ocon revealed Hamilton spoke to him about his situation in Austin
F1 News
Max Verstappen blames F1 calendar demand after two drivers fall ill
6h ago
Verstappen suggested he is open to the idea
F1 News
George Russell claims Ferrari has a major advantage at Mexico GP
8h ago
Russell had a race to forget in eighth