George Russell reveals biggest two factors behind his F1 2026 slump

George Russell has revealed the two biggest factors that have led to his struggles during the 2026 Formula 1 season.

The Briton arrived into the new campaign as the overwhelming title favourite but is braced to have his world championship defeat confirmed by Mercedes team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli at this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix.

While Russell’s looming title loss to Antonelli has been accelerated by several heartbreaking technical failures, the 28-year-old has also been unable to match the Italian on outright performance for most of the season.

Russell has put this down to two main contributing factors related to the 2026 regulations that he feels have hindered him this year.

George Russell is ready to bounce back from his F1 heartbreak

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“I think there's just a few factors with the cars this year that potentially favour or hinder a certain driving style,” Russell, who is 123 points behind Antonelli, explained.

“I’ve always been a driver who focuses on the middle to the exit of the corners, which often means I'm on the throttle earlier than most. With these new power units, that means I'm spending more energy, and it's sometimes not the most efficient way to drive for the power unit.

“Secondly, the tyre pressures this year, especially on the rear, have been very, very high. Pirelli have taken a few PSI margin, especially on the rear axle. Again, that has hindered me a little bit by pushing the exits.

“The rear tyre can't cope with it as well, and there's been a bit of a hindrance on the power unit side. These two factors have really hampered my natural driving style. I'd say that's probably been the biggest thing this season.”

Russell’s priority for remaining F1 races

Russell hopes to end the campaign on a high © XPB Images

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Russell said his main target for the remaining races is to find some consistency and end the season on a high note.

“I think it's definitely important for me to try and gain some consistency,” he said.

“A couple of races ago, we were on pole by eight tenths and won the race. Then, last week, I finished in P8, and I've never had a season like this in my career where the performance has fluctuated so much.

"I know it's in there because you can't deliver performances like that in Baku if you've so-called lost it. It's just that we're struggling to have a high hit rate. We don't know why that is, and as I said, we've never had it.

"I've never had it personally before in my career. I guess that's probably the priority for me in these last few races.”

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Russell added: “I think for every driver on the grid, there's only one position that matters, and it's P1. To be best of the rest is not really something you dream of as a kid. Of course, I want to finish as high as possible.

"I want to win as many races as possible. But what's more important to me is to finish the season with positive momentum rather than necessarily that final order.

“If I finish second, third, fourth or fifth, I will lose sleep or gain sleep based on the performances, as opposed to that. As long as it's not P1, in this sport it's kind of that or nothing, really.”