Cryptic comment leaves door open over Cadillac F1 2027 driver line-up

Marcin Budkowski's comments ahead of the US Grand Prix have left question marks surrounding the 2027 Cadillac driver line-up

Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez
Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez
© XPB Images

At the US Grand Prix this weekend, the spotlight heading into the round was on the two American teams on the grid, Haas and the newest addition, Cadillac.

Looking ahead to next season, and its second season in Formula 1, Cadillac appeared to have a confirmed driver line-up for 2027, as Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez both have ‘multi-year deals’.

However, at the team principal's press conference, Marcin Budkowski was asked about Perez, as he is fast approaching his 300th Grand Prix, and whether the team would look at signing Esteban Ocon as a reserve driver.

In what should have been a straightforward answer, Budkowski did not confirm that the Cadillac lineup will remain the same for the 2027 Formula 1 season.

Marcin Budkowski
Marcin Budkowski
© XPB Images

During the press conference, Budkowski said, “Look, for a driver like Checo, who, as you said, has a huge amount of experience and a number of races, I can tell you he doesn’t behave or drive like a driver who is anywhere close to retirement. 

“He’s pushing very hard behind the wheel. He’s pushing us very hard also behind the scenes, in the debrief rooms and outside, and regularly texting me and other members of the team to push us to improve. He’s hungry, he’s motivated, and that’s actually really good to see. He does it in his own style.”

He continued by saying, “We have two drivers: one is more hot and one is probably more cold, if we could say, from there. And they both push the team in their own particular ways, but Checo is, yes, pushing us very hard. And just looking at the way his body language on the grid, when he gets his helmet on and he gets in the car, he’s getting ready for a fight. 

“There’s a lot of fire, there’s a lot of motivation there, so it’s really impressive for a driver of this experience. And at the same time, we’re getting his feedback and his input in terms of, as an experienced driver. So yes, he’s a very good combination. 

“And sorry, the second question was about Esteban Ocon? Well, look, as a team principal, and I’m sure it’s the same with my colleagues, you’re getting calls and contacts from every driver or driver manager that is on the market. 

Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
© XPB Images

“So, there are a number of drivers and managers who have contacted me. I’m not going to say who it is or who it isn’t, but pretty much all of them that are on the market have been in touch, as you’d expect. 

“But yes, I think it’s the last place here, as you can imagine, where I would communicate anything on driver line-up. My marketing and communications department would kill me if I did that.”

When a follow-up question was asked about Perez and Bottas’ deals, which on paper should see them stay with the team for 2027, Budkowski refused to confirm or deny.

He said, “Again, this is the last place I would comment on driver contracts, and in general, I think it’s not something that is done in the press. 

“It’s something which will be done by official releases from the team when the time is right.”

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