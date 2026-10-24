Oliver Bearman admits Ferrari will have a 'big say' in his F1 future

Contractual hurdles remain the main delay as Oliver Bearman balances Haas commitment with long-term podium goals

Oliver Bearman
Oliver Bearman
© XPB Images

In the gap between the Singapore Grand Prix and the US Grand Prix, Haas confirmed one driver for their 2027 Formula 1 lineup.

As Rafael Camara put pen to paper on a deal that would see him step up from Formula 2 to Formula 1 with Haas next season.

However, there has still not been any news on the second driver, although it is expected that Oliver Bearman will remain with Haas for a third season, after Esteban Ocon’s departure was confirmed.

Ahead of the US Grand Prix, at the Circuit of the Americas, Bearman was asked whether he would be renewing with Haas for next season.

Oliver Bearman
Oliver Bearman
© XPB Images

“On my side, and I think on Ayao [Komatsu] side as well, if I’m not mistaken, we’re very sure that we want to continue working together,” Bearman told the media.

“The only sticking points are kind of out of my hands, more contractual points.

“It’s out of my hands. I’m leaving it to my management and, of course, Ferrari as well.”

The British driver was then pushed regarding the length of the deal that he is seeking from Haas, in which he confirmed that Ferrari will have a 'big say' in his Formula 1 future.

Bearman said, “I’m committed to Haas myself, and the length of the deal is not really my remit.

Oliver Bearman
Oliver Bearman
© XPB Images

“I’m happy to be in F1, but of course, looking into the medium, long term, I also feel like I’m ready to fight for podiums and fight at the front.

“In terms of a midfield team, Haas is the team that I want to be with, and I see my future with. But at some point as well, I feel like I’ve earned the opportunity to go out and look for a top-four team, and of course, with my link with Ferrari, that will be my ultimate goal.

“But like I said, I’m not discussing the nitty-gritty. That’s what my short-term ambition is, and my medium to long is, of course, to be fighting for podiums. I hope that Haas can give me that opportunity. But yeah, let’s see.

“Of course, Ferrari is involved. At the end, I am a junior driver for Ferrari, and that’s ultimately the reason I’m here because of that. So of course they have a big say in what my future looks like.”

Tags:

F1
Ollie Bearman
Haas
Ferrari

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