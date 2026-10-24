Formula 1 US Grand Prix: Full final practice results

In the final Free Practice session of the weekend, it was Lewis Hamilton who topped the timesheets at the Circuit of the Americas.

The Ferrari driver carried on the Italian constructor's strong weekend at the US Grand Prix, after his teammate topped Free Practice 2 on Friday.

Behind Hamilton was the Red Bull of Max Verstappen in second place, with Charles Leclerc in third place.

Mercedes found themselves in fourth and fifth place, with Kimi Antonelli in fourth and George Russell just behind in fifth.

Outside of the top five was the Australian driver, Oscar Piastri, who ended up in sixth place for McLaren.

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Nico Hulkenberg ended practice inside the top ten as he was in seventh place for Audi, with Lando Norris in eighth place for McLaren.

Completing the top ten was the Alpine of Pierre Gasly in ninth place, and the Red Bull of Isack Hadjar in tenth place.

2026 F1 US Grand Prix - FP3 results 1 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m34.893 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m35.091 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m35.127 4 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m35.196 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m35.381 6 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m35.531 7 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m35.591 8 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m35.706 9 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m35.904 10 Isack Hajdar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m35.930 11 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m35.931 12 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m36.081 13 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m36.176 14 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m36.235 15 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m36.251 16 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m36.455 17 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m36.742 18 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m37.131 19 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m37.668 20 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m37.711 21 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m37.884 22 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m38.765