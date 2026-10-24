Formula 1 US Grand Prix: Full final practice results

Full results from Free Practice 3 at the 2026 F1 US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.

Arvid Lindblad
Arvid Lindblad

In the final Free Practice session of the weekend, it was Lewis Hamilton who topped the timesheets at the Circuit of the Americas.

The Ferrari driver carried on the Italian constructor's strong weekend at the US Grand Prix, after his teammate topped Free Practice 2 on Friday.

Behind Hamilton was the Red Bull of Max Verstappen in second place, with Charles Leclerc in third place.

Mercedes found themselves in fourth and fifth place, with Kimi Antonelli in fourth and George Russell just behind in fifth.

Outside of the top five was the Australian driver, Oscar Piastri, who ended up in sixth place for McLaren.

Nico Hulkenberg ended practice inside the top ten as he was in seventh place for Audi, with Lando Norris in eighth place for McLaren.

Completing the top ten was the Alpine of Pierre Gasly in ninth place, and the Red Bull of Isack Hadjar in tenth place.

2026 F1 US Grand Prix - FP3 results
1Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m34.893
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m35.091
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m35.127
4Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m35.196
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m35.381
6Oscar Piastri AUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m35.531
7Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m35.591
8Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m35.706
9Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m35.904
10Isack Hajdar FRAOracle Red Bull Racing1m35.930
11Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m35.931
12Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m36.081
13Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m36.176
14Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m36.235
15Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m36.251
16Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m36.455
17Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m36.742
18Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m37.131
19Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m37.668
20Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m37.711
21Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1m37.884
22Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m38.765

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