Formula 1 US Grand Prix: Full final practice results
Full results from Free Practice 3 at the 2026 F1 US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.
In the final Free Practice session of the weekend, it was Lewis Hamilton who topped the timesheets at the Circuit of the Americas.
The Ferrari driver carried on the Italian constructor's strong weekend at the US Grand Prix, after his teammate topped Free Practice 2 on Friday.
Behind Hamilton was the Red Bull of Max Verstappen in second place, with Charles Leclerc in third place.
Mercedes found themselves in fourth and fifth place, with Kimi Antonelli in fourth and George Russell just behind in fifth.
Outside of the top five was the Australian driver, Oscar Piastri, who ended up in sixth place for McLaren.
Nico Hulkenberg ended practice inside the top ten as he was in seventh place for Audi, with Lando Norris in eighth place for McLaren.
Completing the top ten was the Alpine of Pierre Gasly in ninth place, and the Red Bull of Isack Hadjar in tenth place.
|2026 F1 US Grand Prix - FP3 results
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m34.893
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m35.091
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m35.127
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m35.196
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m35.381
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m35.531
|7
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m35.591
|8
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m35.706
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m35.904
|10
|Isack Hajdar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m35.930
|11
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m35.931
|12
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m36.081
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m36.176
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m36.235
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m36.251
|16
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m36.455
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m36.742
|18
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m37.131
|19
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m37.668
|20
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m37.711
|21
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m37.884
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m38.765