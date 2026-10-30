Lewis Hamilton offers encouraging words to George Russell after 'challenging' season

At the start of the 2026 Formula 1 season, George Russell appeared to be the driver to beat as he dominated the opening weekend at the Australian Grand Prix.

However, as the season has progressed, his teammate Kimi Antonelli has become the dominant force, having won nine Grands Prix so far in 2026.

It is expected that Antonelli will win the 2026 Formula 1 Championship this weekend at the Mexico Grand Prix, with Russell having to watch his teammate win the title in his second season in the sport.

Ahead of the weekend, Russell’s former teammate and seven-time Formula 1 Champion, Lewis Hamilton, was asked about the gap between the Mercedes drivers throughout the year.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton © XPB Images

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Despite the difference between Antonelli and Russell in 2026, Hamilton has offered words of support for his former teammate and insisted that he will ‘bounce back’.

“I don't really know what the challenges have been from not being in the team,” Hamilton told the media on Thursday.

“I do know he's had a lot, a lot of problems, a lot more, or most of the problems have been on George's car this season.

“So I think it's been very, very challenging for him, whereas Kimi's kind of had a much more simple, in respect to kind of issues with the car through the year. But he's also delivered every single weekend.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton © XPB Images

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“So, I think George had really good pace, particularly at the beginning. But it's like a couple of steps forward and a couple of steps back. I don't really know why the gap is as big as it is.

“But I'm sure he'll bounce back. You know, every weekend he comes back and gives his best."

Russell is currently 123 points behind Antonelli in the 2026 Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship, and with 125 points on offer, it is still mathematically possible for Russell to win the title, but the British driver would need a lot of luck on his side.