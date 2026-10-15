Better than Mercedes? Valtteri Bottas makes huge Cadillac F1 claim

Valtteri Bottas believes the new Cadillac Formula 1 team already boasts better facilities than his former Mercedes squad.

Cadillac has endured a bruising debut season in F1 and is yet to score a point in its first 17 grands prix, leaving it plum last in the 2026 constructors’ world championship.

The American squad ultimately plans to operate from both sides of the Atlantic and is running it 2026 car from a facility at Silverstone while it finalises the construction of a new US base.

Cadillac’s set-up has already made a big impression on Bottas, who raced for Mercedes for five seasons between 2017 and 2021.

Cadillac is yet to score a point in F1

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I would say so,” Botas replied when asked if Cadillac’s new facilities are better than Mercedes’ set-up during an interview with the Financial Times.

Team-mate Sergio Perez has also been left impressed by Cadillac’s new Silverstone factory.

"We were at the factory, and it's very impressive. I've never seen a factory like this in my career. It's really, really impressive,” the Mexican said following a visit last month.

"It was really nice to see it. We had talks with the engineers, with all the people involved in the project, the plans and stuff. It was nice to catch up with everyone.

"First of all, it's because everything is new: the equipment they have, the platforms, how nicely it is connected, all the different departments. It's like a new home, very well organised. It was really good to see.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Sergio Perez is also impressed by Cadillac's set-up

It has been a hugely challenging campaign and massive learning curve for Cadillac so far, but the progress is clear to see for Bottas.

“We are definitely seeing an improvement somewhere every weekend,” the Finn added. “It’s not necessarily in the results yet, but it’s in how we operate as a team in different areas.

“Once you have issues, whether it’s in practice or qualifying, that’s when you can’t improve. You’re just trying to fix the issues instead of focusing on performance and making the car faster.

“The main thing is trying to get the most out of myself and trying to be the best version of myself that I can. It’s the same with the people around me. I’m trying to make sure they are getting the most out of themselves and giving everything they have. In the end, that’s all we can do.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT