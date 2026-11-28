F1 Qatar Grand Prix: Full final practice results
Full results from the final practice session at the 2026 F1 Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit
The final Free Practice session at the Qatar Grand Prix was once again topped by Mercedes at the Lusail International Circuit, as they continued their form from Friday.
Kimi Antonelli was the top driver on the timesheets, as the Italian driver set a 1m22.400, which was the fastest lap time of the weekend, ahead of the Qualifying session later in the day.
In second place was Antonelli’s teammate, George Russell. The British driver could not match his teammate, as he ended the session 0.249 seconds slower than the Italian.
The Red Bull drivers started the day in third and fourth place on the timesheets. Max Verstappen was in third place, with Isack Hadjar 0.177 seconds slower than his teammate in fourth place.
Charles Leclerc was the fastest Ferrari driver, as he rounded out the top five with a 1m23.208 lap time.
The McLaren drivers were locked together on the timesheets, but were outside of the top five at the end of FP3, with Lando Norris in sixth and Oscar Piastri in seventh.
Arvid Lindblad found himself inside the top ten, as he ended the hour-long session in eighth place for Racing Bulls.
Completing the top ten were the Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton in ninth place and Liam Lawson in tenth place for Racing Bulls.
|2026 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - FP3 results
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m22.400
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m22.649
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m22.910
|4
|Isack Hajdar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m23.087
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m23.208
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m23.268
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m23.289
|8
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m23.651
|9
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m23.776
|10
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m24.059
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m24.197
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m24.231
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m24.343
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m24.381
|15
|Rafael Camara
|BRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m24.630
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m24.638
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m25.096
|18
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m25.177
|19
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m25.321
|20
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m25.765
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m26.260
|22
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m26.906