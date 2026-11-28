The final Free Practice session at the Qatar Grand Prix was once again topped by Mercedes at the Lusail International Circuit, as they continued their form from Friday.

Kimi Antonelli was the top driver on the timesheets, as the Italian driver set a 1m22.400, which was the fastest lap time of the weekend, ahead of the Qualifying session later in the day.

In second place was Antonelli’s teammate, George Russell. The British driver could not match his teammate, as he ended the session 0.249 seconds slower than the Italian.

The Red Bull drivers started the day in third and fourth place on the timesheets. Max Verstappen was in third place, with Isack Hadjar 0.177 seconds slower than his teammate in fourth place.

Charles Leclerc was the fastest Ferrari driver, as he rounded out the top five with a 1m23.208 lap time.

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The McLaren drivers were locked together on the timesheets, but were outside of the top five at the end of FP3, with Lando Norris in sixth and Oscar Piastri in seventh.

Arvid Lindblad found himself inside the top ten, as he ended the hour-long session in eighth place for Racing Bulls.

Completing the top ten were the Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton in ninth place and Liam Lawson in tenth place for Racing Bulls.

2026 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - FP3 results 1 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m22.400 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m22.649 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m22.910 4 Isack Hajdar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m23.087 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m23.208 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m23.268 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m23.289 8 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m23.651 9 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m23.776 10 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m24.059 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m24.197 12 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m24.231 13 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m24.343 14 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m24.381 15 Rafael Camara BRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m24.630 16 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m24.638 17 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m25.096 18 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m25.177 19 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m25.321 20 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m25.765 21 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m26.260 22 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m26.906