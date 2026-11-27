Max Verstappen has admitted that Red Bull endured a difficult opening day at the Qatar Grand Prix, with the Dutchman concerned by the balance of his car and the pace of Mercedes.

Following a successful weekend at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Verstappen was left searching for improvements to his Red Bull after Friday's two practice sessions at the Lusail International Circuit.

The four-time Formula 1 world champion had complained about understeer during the opening practice session before experiencing heavy steering towards the end of FP2.

Reflecting on his opening day in Qatar, Verstappen revealed that the balance issues were costing him a significant amount of lap time.

Max Verstappen © XPB Images

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“I think it was a bit of a difficult day,” Verstappen said following FP2.

“The balance of the car is just probably a bit too disconnected at the moment to go fast. It is costing us quite a bit of lap time.”

Red Bull's struggles were compounded by the impressive pace demonstrated by Mercedes throughout Friday's running. Verstappen conceded that the German manufacturer appeared to have a considerable advantage over Red Bull in both qualifying and race simulations.

“For now, yeah,” Verstappen said when asked whether Mercedes were in a league of their own.

“They look quite far ahead in the short runs and long runs. Let's see how much we can close the gap.”

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Max Verstappen © XPB Images

Verstappen is once again working alongside race engineer Tom Hart at the Qatar Grand Prix following their successful weekend together in Las Vegas.

Despite the difficulties that Verstappen experienced on Friday in Qatar, the Dutchman was complimentary of his working relationship with Hart. The Red Bull driver highlighted the communication between the pair as a positive as they look to find improvements ahead of Saturday's running.

“Yeah, very good,” Verstappen said of his relationship with Hart.

“I mean, of course, it's never easy when the car is not where you want it to be, but from his side, I mean, communication is good, so we're just doing our best together.”

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