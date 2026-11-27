George Russell has made a pointed comparison between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen when discussing his long-standing Formula 1 feud with the latter.

Russell and Verstappen reignited their rivalry last weekend after clashing in final practice at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which led to the pair exchanging a series of barbed remarks at each other.

After Mercedes driver Russell criticised Verstappen’s conduct, the four-time world champion had the last laugh by brutally quipping that Russell is “so far below my level” following the Red Bull driver’s impressive victory in Sin City.

Russell reflected on the row during an interview with Sky Sports F1’s Martin Brundle ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix, and drew comparisons between Verstappen and seven-time world champion Hamilton.

Verstappen and Russell clashed in final practice in Las Vegas

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"He [Verstappen] is a ruthless competitor and I massively respect that, but there's also Lewis Hamilton, who I've spent three years team-mates with and watched my whole life," Russell told Sky Sports F1.

"And obviously Toto [Wolff, Mercedes' team principal] spent 12 years with [Hamilton], who is equally a ruthless competitor and absolute animal behind the wheel, but obviously has incredible values and grace and dignity.

"And Lewis is somebody who I really look up to and who is an incredible role model for young kids coming through.

"But there is no right or wrong, there's just opinions. Everyone has different opinions, and some people like driver A and some people like driver B, and as I've grown older, I don't really let it affect me as much.”

Russell also revealed that he and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, who has tried to sign Verstappen in the past, had “quite a laugh” about the Dutchman’s post-race comments in Las Vegas.

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George Russell spoke with Sky F1's Martin Brundle in Qatar

"Well I know where he [Wolff] stands off the record, so I won't probably repeat that,” Russell told Brundle.

"Toto and I were flying back after the race in Vegas and we did have quite a laugh about the comments that were said after the race. But we just know how certain people go about their business."