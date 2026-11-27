Martin Brundle believes the clash between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in Las Vegas shows the pair are “jockeying for dominance” at Ferrari.

Hamilton and Leclerc had the latest in a series of on-track incidents at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with the Monegasque hit with a 10-second penalty for tagging Hamilton into a spin when attempting to make a move for sixth place.

As well as being blamed by the stewards, Leclerc was also publicly scolded by Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur, who labelled the incident “completely unacceptable”.

Both drivers were tight-lipped about the ‘solutions’ Ferrari had put in place when they were quizzed on the clash by the media ahead of this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix.

Leclerc and Hamilton clashed again in Las Vegas

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Discussing the latest drama between Hamilton and Leclerc, Brundle told Sky Sports F1: "It's a whole new set of ground rules. Maybe there is some financial [repercussions] stuff in that. That would work.

"I wouldn't pretend to be a friend of Charles but I have known him a long time. There's no malice in him. He's not a malicious person at all. If you look at that incident, it looked reckless, but there is quite a backstory to it.

"I think both drivers have been frustrated with this season and know they have a much better chance maybe next season if they get a better power unit. I think they are jockeying for dominance in this team.

"There are two sides to every story on that race [in Las Vegas].”

Fellow Sky Sports F1 pundit Naomi Schiff thinks Ferrari needs to set clearer boundaries between its drivers.

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Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc walk through the Qatar F1 paddock

“I think there has definitely been an effort from Lewis, coming into a brand-new team that very much has felt like Charles’ stable, to get people on his side. I think that’s a normal thing for any driver to do in any team,” she said.

“But I think that these are two very level headed individuals who probably can put this kind of thing behind them. But what clearly needs to happen is that there needs to be much clearer boundaries, much clearer rules of engagement, so that they know when not to cross those boundaries.

“We saw in Vegas, whilst other team-mates were overtaking each other repetitively throughout that race, it feels like there has been this sort of thing that has developed with Charles and Lewis on track where they both just want to one-up each other in some moments when the red mist comes down over the visor.

“They should be working together in these situations. Lewis was about to make a move on Lando, and had Charles been a bit more patient, maybe they both could have finished higher up.

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“But ultimately, I do think it takes to tango, so Lewis could also have left him a little bit more space.”