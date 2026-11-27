Formula 1 world champion Andrea Kimi Antonelli led a Mercedes one-two ahead of team-mate George Russell in an unusual opening practice at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Antonelli ended up 0.507 seconds faster than Russell but set his best lap on the medium tyre, while the rest of his rivals were on the theoretically quicker soft tyres.

The 20-year-old Italian looked untouchable throughout the first hour of running in Qatar but even he could not beat his time when he switched onto the red-walled softs.

The drivers did not see the kind of big lap time gains that are usually expected when running on Pirelli’s softest tyre compound as they struggled for grip around the ‘green’ Lusail International Circuit.

2026 F1 Qatar Grand Prix: Friday practice results

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Ferrari was off the pace in FP1

Isack Hadjar was third-fastest for Red Bull, 0.661s down on Antonelli’s benchmark as he outpaced the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, while he also edged team-mate Max Verstappen by over two tenths.

Ferrari finished FP1 well off the pace as Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton ended up seventh and eighth, over 1.2s adrift.

How Hamilton and Leclerc race each other will be under the spotlight this weekend after the latest on-track flashpoint between the Ferrari duo saw them clash in Las Vegas.

F1 rookie Arvid Lindblad was ninth-quickest for Racing Bulls, while Pierre Gasly rounded out the top-10 in his Alpine.

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Jak Crawford, deputising for Fernando Alonso who is recovering from a viral infection, was the quickest Aston Martin driver in 19th, a tenth clear of Lance Stroll, and the Cadillacs of Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas.

Jak Crawford took part in FP1 for Aston Martin

Drivers reported much higher degradation than expected on a weekend Pirelli has introduced a mandatory tyre stint limit of 27 laps across the weekend.

As a result, teams will be forced to complete at least two stops during Sunday's 57-lap race.