Isack Hadjar has revealed Red Bull is reinforcing the design of the front wing on its Formula 1 car following his bizarre failure at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The 22-year-old Frenchman was running third in last weekend’s pulsating race in Las Vegas when his front wing dramatically broke apart on the straight following a safety car restart on lap 26.

Hadjar was forced to pit for repairs and ultimately finished 14th and 36.488 seconds behind Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen, who claimed an impressive victory.

He believes the failure occurred at the exact moment the flaps closed to exit the new Straight Mode active aerodynamics introduced for the 2026 season.

The failure ruined a promising race for Hadjar

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“I think it’s just unfortunate timing,” Hadjar explained.

“I think the moment I was closing SM {Straight Mode], the moment of the bump, I think just everything timed it perfectly so the front wing couldn’t take it.

“The team has been working on that for the weekend, reinforcing it. We should have enough for that not to happen, so it’s still going under investigation.

“But collapsing by itself is definitely extremely not what I want here, for sure. They are working hard on it.

“I really believe if I had closed that system two-tenths earlier it would not have happened. I just think everything aligned so it would explode at that time, which is just very unfortunate.”

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Hadjar battles Verstappen for the lead in Las Vegas

Hadjar was enjoying one of his best F1 races to date for Red Bull before the incident and even found himself challenging Verstappen for the lead after making up early ground from fourth on the grid.

“Of course that’s the closest I’ve been in my whole season, my whole career. It feels very nice to be up there,” Hadjar said.

“But I believe that now Max [Verstappen] has won four races in that second half, it just shows how good the car is behaving.

“On my side, if I just keep doing what I’m doing, I just believe it’s going to happen. I’m still pushing very hard, I have two more races.

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“I’m not playing for anything now in the championship, so I can take some risks, try new things and just have a lot of fun and be out there and fight with the big boys.”