Charles Leclerc says he is “not allowed” to disclose the details of Ferrari’s internal guidelines following his collision with Lewis Hamilton at Formula 1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Leclerc tagged team-mate Hamilton into a spin as the pair battled for sixth place in the closing stages of Sunday’s race in Las Vegas, resulting in him picking up a 10-second penalty and facing a public rebuke from Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur.

The latest clash between the Ferrari duo has led to intense speculation about how Ferrari will manage the internal battle and whether it will change its rules of engagement for the remaining two races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

While Leclerc insisted that a “solution” needs to be found, he refused to detail how Ferrari plans to stop such incidents from happening again.

Leclerc and Hamilton clashed in Las Vegas © XPB Images

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“Fred had already talked on the radio, telling me he wanted to speak to me before me going to the media, so I obviously knew where Fred was standing, and as a driver, you've got to accept that, and that's it,” Leclerc said.

“At the end of the day, we are two very strong drivers that want to finish one ahead of the other. Unfortunately, it finished recently, whether it's in here or Monza or Mexico, there's been a bit too many events of those lately, and we need to find a solution as a team to make sure that these kinds of things don't happen again. That's it.”

When asked what the possible solution is, Leclerc refused to answer, responding: "I'm not going to disclose that. I mean, I'm not allowed to anyway, so yeah, I cannot go into the detail of that.”

Pressed on whether the rules of engagement will change for the last two races, Leclerc would not budge, once again saying: “I cannot disclose that.”

Ferrari boss Vasseur was left fuming at an incident he described as being “completely unacceptable” as he cited a lack of respect for the team and its sponsors.

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Leclerc and Hamilton have spoken since the crash

Asked if he agreed with Vasseur’s verdict, Leclerc said: “That it is unacceptable, of course. As a team, we cannot afford to clash between teammates, and I think that is very clear for everyone.

“For the clash in particular of Las Vegas, as I said, I took responsibility. I think there's just tension around that we just need to dissipate and make sure that we look at more positive days in the future. That's all I'm looking for.”

Leclerc said he has already discussed the incident with Hamilton but admitted the atmosphere within Ferrari is challenging given the events that have transpired.

"We have a very good relationship outside the car with Lewis, so I wouldn't say the atmosphere is good because obviously we are all disappointed of the situation we find ourselves in. But at the same time, we are all grown up and responsible of that, so we've got to find a solution,” he added.

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"Surely there's not a super happy feeling at the moment. At the same time, I mean, we are the ones that need to find the solutions in order to make that better, so there's also a big willingness in trying to find a solution.”