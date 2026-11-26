Golfer Min Woo Lee jokingly blamed Formula 1 drivers Carlos Sainz and Lance Stroll for missing his eight-iron for the first round of the Australian PGA Championship.

The Australian, who is an avid F1 fan, gave Williams driver Sainz and Aston Martin’s Stroll a golf lesson while attending last weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix and said his club went AWOL following the meeting.

Despite not having his eight-iron, Lee still managed to finish four shots off the lead during the opening round of the DP World Tour’s season-opening BMW Australian PGA Championship in Sydney.

"Funny story, I was with Carlos Sainz and Lance Stroll and I was giving them a lesson and I think they were touching the clubs and it's gone somewhere, so I had no eight-iron," Lee said.

Sainz and Stroll were given a golf lesson by Lee

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"The third hole of the day I needed an eight-iron, I needed it a few times today.

"It's actually a really fun way to play golf - it's either a nine-iron I got to hit it harder or I've got to add some spin with a seven-iron.”

Lee carded a four-under par 68 at the event in an opening round that included five birdies and a bogey to end up four shots behind early leader Haydn Barron.

"I felt like I hit really good shots, better shots than I would have with an eight-iron so I wasn't stressing,” Lee added.

"It's here now, we just got the update that it's here in Sydney at the house so, hopefully, I hit it better tomorrow maybe not I might keep it out."

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Sainz and Stroll are among several F1 drivers who are keen golfers in their spare time away from the track.

2025 F1 world champion Lando Norris is a self-confessed golf addict who has appeared at celebrity events at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth and the Dubai Desert Classic.

The McLaren driver has a handicap of eight, putting him among the best amateur players in the F1 paddock.

F1 is back in action this weekend with the Qatar Grand Prix.