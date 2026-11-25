David Croft has suggested that Ferrari needs to make Lewis Hamilton its number one driver or change team principal in a blunt ultimatum.

It comes after Leclerc and Hamilton’s latest run-in at the Las Vegas Grand Prix saw the pair collide after Leclerc made an ambitious move on his team-mate as they battled over sixth place.

Leclerc tagged Hamilton into a spin and was handed a 10-second time penalty for the incident which cost Ferrari a better result, with Leclerc ultimately dropping to 10th and Hamilton finishing seventh.

It marked the second time in three races that the pair had clashed on track, following their opening-lap squabble in Mexico which handed a likely Ferrari victory on a plate to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Leclerc and Hamilton clashed again in Las Vegas

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Sky Sports Formula 1 commentator Croft believes Ferrari must now take action to address the problem it has so far failed to deal with effectively.

"So what do Ferrari do?" Croft pondered on the Sky Sports F1 Show Podcast.

"They either say 'Lewis is No 1 going forward' and 'sorry, Charles, you're not going to get involved with this and you're going to drive for your team-mate because we need a championship here'.

“Or, they get a new team principal who can actually maybe have a better sway over the two drivers, because at the moment it looks like whatever Fred says it just gets ignored out on track. Or they can just carry on as they are doing.

"And if I was going to put whatever dollars you had left over from Vegas on this one, I'd probably say Ferrari are just going to carry on and do what they did this year next year as well, because they've had every chance so far this year to actually address the situation and they've not addressed it right so far.”

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Croft criticised Leclerc's consistency

Hamilton stressed he has not asked for number one status over Leclerc but Croft thinks Ferrari now has no choice but to prioritise the seven-time world champion if it wants to end an 18-year title drought.

"Whether Lewis Hamilton is asking to be No 1 or not, I don't think matters any more," Croft added.

"I think the way things have panned out this season the matter has been forced. Lewis has to be the No 1 because Charles keeps putting himself in a position whereby Ferrari suffer when the two drivers come together.

"He got the penalty on Sunday. Whether you think it's a penalty or not, the move was ambitious and it was ambitious if it was a move on Lando Norris, it was ambitious and a bit foolish if it's a move on your own team-mate.

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"So Charles is kind of forcing, albeit not deliberately, Ferrari to make these decisions. He did race Lewis hard in Mexico City, and we saw what happened there, and he raced Lewis hard in Monza, and we saw what happened there.

"Charles is a fine driver, don't get me wrong, but his pole-to-win conversion rate is not enough. You can also argue that the team haven't given him the car to make that conversion rate better, but he does make mistakes, we've seen that.

"We've seen in the past when he's been leading a race and he's crashed out all by himself. He's not the finished article and I don't want to be too harsh on Charles because I think he's a truly wonderful human being, but he's no Lewis Hamilton when it comes to his record and his performances and his consistency over the years.”