Martin Brundle's warning that Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc would clash again has proved accurate after the Ferrari teammates collided at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Following their controversial encounter at the Mexico Grand Prix, Ferrari insisted that its drivers had cleared the air ahead of the Brazilian GP.

However, Brundle was unconvinced that the matter had been resolved, predicting that another collision between the pair was inevitable.

After a disappointing qualifying session at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which saw both Ferraris eliminated in Q2, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc had made their way up the order in the Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton & Charles Leclerc © XPB Images

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At Turn 7 on Lap 37, Hamilton was lining up a move on Oscar Piastri to try and move into fifth place. However, at the same time, Leclerc had decided to attempt a move on his teammate.

The Monegasque driver's decision to attack his teammate did not work, as he clipped the rear of Hamilton, which spun him around and dropped him to tenth place.

After the incident, the FIA stewards intervened and gave Leclerc a 10-second time penalty for causing the collision with Hamilton.

This incident between the Ferrari drivers proved that Brundle’s warning to Ferrari after the Mexico Grand Prix was correct, as the Ferrari drivers clashed for the second time in the last three Grands Prix.

“They’re hardwired racing drivers,” he had previously told Sky Sports ahead of the Brazilian GP.

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“It’s a curious business we have where you perform as an individual, totally in a team environment. You’re measured as an individual. You’re rewarded as an individual.

“Then when the adrenaline is up, and the chance of the gap is there, as the great Ayrton Senna said, ‘If you don’t go for a gap, you’re no longer a racing driver,’ and that’s what they did.

“There’s some frustration. Charles had some frustrations this year, so it doesn’t look pretty for the team. It’s like when Lando [Norris] ran into Oscar Piastri in Singapore in the sprint race. It doesn’t look pretty for the team, and you’ve let 1,500 people down, and that’s just the car side without the power unit side, and you’ve let people down in your team.

“You’re only the final link in the chain of your team, but you’re the one out there that’s got to deliver in the heat of the moment.

“So Ferrari will have to manage that down somehow. They’ll sit down, and we’ll go to Brazil; we’ll head over there, and they will say, ‘Yes. We sat down, understood it all, and we move forward. It won’t happen again.’ But in reality, we know that it will.”

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