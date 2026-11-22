For the second time in the last three Grands Prix, the Ferrari drivers have collided, this time at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the collision saw Charles Leclerc spin Lewis Hamilton.

The British driver had already been handed a 10-second time penalty and was fighting his way back through the field, but his progress was halted by his teammate when the duo collided.

As a result of the incident, Leclerc was handed a 10-second time penalty and was dropped to 10th place, whilst Hamilton crossed the line in seventh place.

When speaking to the media after the incident, Hamilton refused to discuss the scenario that Ferrari is now in.

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Hamilton said, "I'm not going to get into the scenario. That's something you'd have to speak to Ferrari about. But we knew that we were faced with massive challenges this weekend.

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“We didn't realise we were going to be such a limitation on the straights, and the qualifying obviously was difficult. But in the race, I felt great, and I really was progressing well. I really ultimately wanted to try and make sure we finish ahead of McLaren because that's who we're really fighting in the constructors.

“And then avoiding a collision with one of the McLarens got me a 10-second penalty, which was, I think, really harsh, which was frustrating. But I just got my head back down and just kept chasing and managed to get back in the fight."

"And then again, you got knocked back again, but I never gave up, and I was just trying to get the best results. I really think we could have had a podium today with the pace we had."

Lewis Hamilton © XPB Images

After being pushed for a comment on the scenario at Ferrari and whether rules of engagement would be introduced within the team, he claimed he has ‘said everything and more’ and he hopes Ferrari will ‘eventually figure it out’.

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"That's for Ferrari to decide,” he stated.

“Obviously, I've done all I can, and I've said everything and more, and it's been difficult, so all I can do is just show up and give it everything I can. Hopefully, in the background, they eventually figure it out."