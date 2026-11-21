Lewis Hamilton says floor damage and problems with energy deployment in his Ferrari Formula 1 car cost him during a nightmare qualifying at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion struggled with a lack of grip throughout qualifying and could only manage a time good enough for 12th as he missed out on a place in Q3 by 0.167 seconds.

It proved to be a shocking session for Ferrari, with Charles Leclerc also experiencing an embarrassing early exit in 11th as the Italian squad failed to reach Q3 with both cars for the first time since Imola last year.

After the session, Hamilton revealed he suffered two separate issues on his SF-26 that hampered his efforts to advance to the top-10 shootout.

Hamilton struggled with a lack of grip throughout qualifying

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“We knew we would struggle a little bit with these long straights but I was optimistic going in [to qualifying] and thought the car would be okay,” Hamilton said.

“But then on the first or second lap, we took a hit on something on the floor, some debris or something, damaged the floor, we lost a bunch of downforce with it, a few tenths.

“I was giving it everything. My lap was as good as it could be at the end, but I didn't have anyone ahead of me. And then we had a lack of deployment at the end, and I lost like six-tenths just on deployment.

“So when it rains, it pours, and that's one of those days.”

Hamilton will move up one position to start the Las Vegas Grand Prix from 11th due to McLaren’s Oscar Piastri carrying a 10-place grid penalty into the race, while team-mate Leclerc will line up 10th.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Hamilton will line up from 11th on the grid

"We were scrapping to just get into Q3. Without the downforce loss, without the deployment loss, I think I could have got into Q3 but it would have still been tough,” the 41-year-old Briton added.

"But I think my lap was good enough in order to put me there. It is what it is. It's definitely not a nice day for all the team, but we'll try and move forward tomorrow."