Formula 1 heads to the bright lights of Las Vegas this weekend for the 21st round of the 2026 season, as the championship enters its closing stages.

While Kimi Antonelli and Mercedes have already sealed their respective Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles, there is still plenty to fight for, with the battle for second in the Drivers’ standings still raging.

Lando Norris arrives in Nevada fresh from victory at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, where he edged out Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar to strengthen McLaren’s recent momentum. Verstappen, meanwhile, will be looking to continue his impressive run of form with another victory very much on the cards before the season ends.

How to watch 2026 US Grand Prix for free

F1 returns to Las Vegas this weekend

Depending upon where you are in the world, you can watch some F1 races for free.

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Belgium – RTBF (Every race is shown live and free)

Austria – Servus TV (11 races are shown live and free, including the Australian, Bahrain, Monaco, Canadian, Austrian, Belgian, Dutch, Singapore, US, São Paulo and Las Vegas GPs).

Austria – ORF

Germany - RTL (seven races are live on free TV, including Chinese, Imola, Spanish, Canadian, Belgian, Dutch and Las Vegas GPs).



UK – Channel 4 (only the British Grand Prix is shown live and free, plus race highlights from every round).

Australia – 10Play (Australian Grand Prix live and free, plus race highlights)

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Canada – CTV (Canadian Grand Prix live and free).

Italy – TV8 (Both Italian Grands Prix live and free, plus other races like the Spanish, Hungarian, and Mexican GPs, pending official confirmation).

USA - Apple TV (If you already have an Apple TV account viewers in the USA can watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix for free on the streaming service). Last year it was announced that Apple TV woud exclusive rights to broadcast Formula 1 races in the USA through 2031.With a number of races being show for free. This year's Last Vegas GP happens to be one of them.

This means whether you have an Apple TV subscription or not, you can watch all sessions from the Las Vegas GP this weekend by just downloading the Apple TV app on your preferred device. No payments required.

How to watch from anywhere in the world.

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the 2026 F1 US Grand Prix because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.



ExpressVPN is currently running a limited offer meaning anyone who signs up today will pay just $2.99 per month.

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Here's how to watch F1 for free using a VPN

1. Sign up for Express VPN

2. Download the app and connect to a server location which is showing the race for free such as Belgium or Austria

3. Sign into the streaming service of your choice

4. Enjoy the action!

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What is the 2026 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix schedule?

Friday

Free Practice 1 - 12:30 am - 1:30am GMT

Free Practice 2 - 4am - 5am GMT



Saturday

Free Practice 3 - 12:30am - 1:30am GMT

Qualifying - 4am - 5am GMT/

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Sunday

Race - 4am start GMT