Max Verstappen says he has no interest getting involved in Formula 1’s driver health data plan following a new partnership with WHOOP.

Ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, F1 announced it has signed a deal with wearables company WHOOP which will see a number of drivers wear the company’s health trackers.

The data will be shared on TV broadcasts in 2027 to showcase the physical demands of racing in F1.

However, four-time world champion Verstappen is not a fan of the idea and wants to keep his health data private.

Verstappen does not wish for his data to be tracked © XPB Images

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"I won’t be involved. I don’t use any device, also not for my training, I don’t use anything. First of all, I don’t like to be tracked and I know when I’m tired," the Red Bull driver told media in Las Vegas.

"If other drivers want to, then sure. But for me, it’s not something that I like and also not something that I want people to see or that I want to show.

“People don’t need to know my heart rate. I also don’t want to know my heart rate! I know when it’s high and I know when it’s low. For me, it’s definitely a privacy thing, but, as I said, I also don’t use it privately for training either.”

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who is an ambassador for WHOOP, has no problem with his data being shared publicly.

"I don't have anything to hide in particular," the Monegasque said. "I'm now an ambassador for Whoop and I've been using the device for quite a long time now to track my recovery, my sleep, but also when I'm in the car.

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Hamilton and Leclerc are two drivers who already wear WHOOP watches © XPB Images

“Now there's actually an actual device also that is certified by FIA that we can, without hiding it anymore, wear it while I'm driving, so it's a good thing. At least for me, it's very useful, and to show it to everybody is another matter that we'll for sure discuss, but I personally don't have any problems with it."

Mercedes driver George Russell thinks there is obvious appeal for fans.

"As a neutral, if I was sat on the sofa, I think I'd really enjoy seeing it. But everyone's different. A 45-year-old's heart rate is probably going to be quite a bit lower than an 18-year-old's heart rate,” Russell said.

"And when you're sat on the grid, you'll be saying, Fernando Alonso's ice cool when the lights are going out because his heart rate is much, much lower. But if you put my dad in the car, who's 72, his heart rate's going to be even lower than Fernando's. And even people of the same age have different heart rates as well.”

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But Russell believes an incorrect narrative could be painted for some drivers.

"I didn't really know how it could be additive, if that makes it, because we're all just so different. But it's going to create a narrative that's going to be positive for some [and negative for others],” he added.

“I'm lucky that I'd say my heart rate's on the lower side, but I would empathise with a driver whose natural heart rate sits 20 beats higher than somebody else. So yeah, from a neutral, I think it's cool, but as the athlete, I'm not going to say no. I think it's okay as we are.”